TRIBUTES POUR IN Tragic Crash on A4042 Claims Life of 17-Year-Old Demi Edmunds

Demi Edmunds, 17, died instantly after being hit as the only pedestrian involved in a...

Published: 1:21 pm February 15, 2026
Updated: 1:21 pm February 15, 2026

Demi Edmunds, 17, died instantly after being hit as the only pedestrian involved in a three-car collision on the A4042 in Cwmbran at around 12:25pm last Thursday. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but tragically, Demi was pronounced dead there and then.

Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute to ‘Kind and Caring’ Teen

The teenager from Caldicot was remembered by her family as “kind and caring” and someone “once met, never forgotten.” Her brother Jake spoke out about their close bond, describing Demi as “the best sister I could’ve asked for” and “like a best friend I could trust with anything.”

“Me and her were very close, she was like a best friend to me that I could trust with anything and everything, but she’s no longer with us anymore,” Jake said. “Hopefully she’s in heaven somewhere better.”

Community Mourns ‘Gorgeous Angel’

Wider family called Demi a “beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin and niece” who “loved her friends and was loved by all.” Local residents flooded social media with tributes, calling her a “gorgeous angel” and sharing memories of the good times.

  • “Fly high, beautiful girl.”
  • “God, did we have the best times in town… we all miss you, Demi. Wish you were still here. Rest no,w angel.”

Police Appeal for Information

Gwent Police are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage related to the crash to come forward. Witnesses can call 101 or report online, quoting log reference 2600046163. The family has requested privacy to grieve during this difficult time.

