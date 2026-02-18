Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute

Malachy Dozie Mbah, 31, tragically died following a collision in Newcastle-under-Lyme on Saturday, 14 February. The crash happened near junction 16 of the A500 at around 4:35am when the vehicle he was in collided with a lorry.

His family described Malachy as a “deeply loved son, brother and friend.” They said: “Malachy was the gentle centre of our family; a man of integrity, kindness and unwavering generosity. Loyal and dependable, he moved through life with quiet strength and honour, lifting others effortlessly and leaving warmth wherever he went.”

Respected Council Worker Remembered

Malachy was a dedicated professional, well-regarded by his colleagues at Stoke-on-Trent City Council. His loved ones added, “Everyone who knew him speaks of the same light and steady goodness. His loss has left an immeasurable void in our lives, but we remain thankful for the love he gave so freely and the joy of having shared life with him.”

Police Appeal for Witnesses

An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing. Staffordshire Police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward. Contact them on 101 quoting incident number 124 of 14 February, or email the Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].