TWO DEAD Tragic deaths of two teens at Bridlington holiday park spark manslaughter probe

  Two teenagers were found dead in a Bridlington rental Emergency services rushed to Little...

Published: 3:28 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 3:28 pm February 19, 2026

 

Two teenagers were found dead in a Bridlington rental

Emergency services rushed to Little Eden Holiday Park on Bridlington Bay Road after safety concerns were raised on Wednesday, 18 February. Inside one of the rental properties, rescuers discovered that a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy had tragically died.

Arrest made amid carbon monoxide poisoning fears

Northbank Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Matt Peach confirmed a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and is currently in custody. Authorities are investigating a possible link to carbon monoxide poisoning, but say the cause of death remains unexplained.

Investigation ongoing, families supported

“This is incredibly distressing and heartbreaking for the families,” said Chief Superintendent Peach. Specially trained officers have been supporting relatives over the past 24 hours. A cordon remains in place as police work with the Fire Service, Health and Safety Executive, and local council to uncover the full story.

Community urged to respect privacy and stay safe

All other properties on the site have been checked, and residents have been given safety advice. “We know the shock and upset this will cause,” added Chief Superintendent Peach, promising a strong police presence and further updates soon. The public is asked to avoid speculation and respect the families’ privacy during this difficult time.

