Head-on Smash on A4 Ends in Death

A beloved father and husband, 32-year-old Cameron Thomas, lost his life in a serious head-on collision on the A4 at Fyfield on Saturday afternoon (21 February). The crash involved a silver Range Rover Evoque and a black Volkswagen Golf, prompting a full forensic investigation.

Family Mourns ‘Much-Loved Ray of Sunshine’

Heartbroken family members paid a touching tribute to Cameron, describing him as a “ray of sunshine” whose humour, kindness, and love for his young family knew no bounds.

“My family and I are absolutely heartbroken at the sudden and tragic loss of a much-loved Husband, Father and beloved Friend. “Cam will be missed deeply for his passion and love for his young family, which saw no bounds. “His humour, kindness and care for others will be sorely missed by everyone. “Our lives are so much darker now. Rest in peace our amazing ray of sunshine.”

The community has rallied around the family during this devastating time, offering heartfelt support.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Wiltshire Police confirmed the victim was pronounced dead at the scene despite paramedics’ best efforts. They have informed the next of kin and are investigating the tragic crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597, quoting log number 170 from 21/02. Alternatively, email [email protected].