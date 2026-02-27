A tram careered off the tracks in Milan yesterday afternoon, killing one pedestrian and injuring 39 others, many seriously. The disaster struck around 4pm on the busy line 9 route along Viale Vittorio Veneto.

The runaway tram smashed into a building after derailing. Witnesses described a terrifying screech and “loud bang” before the tram veered off at speed. Most of the injured were passengers on board, while the victim killed was a pedestrian struck by the vehicle. Emergency crews rushed to the chaotic scene where some remain trapped in the wreckage.

Passengers Describe Nightmare as Tram Crashes Through Milan Street

Witnesses and passengers revealed moments of sheer terror as the tram lurched violently off the rails. One passenger said, “I thought it was an earthquake. I fell to the floor along with others. It was terrible.”

The tram first smashed into a traffic light before crashing through a restaurant window. A delivery rider and another passerby narrowly escaped injury. Another passenger recalled, “I was standing next to the driver and everything crashed into me.” Nearby office worker Anna added, “I heard an enormous bang and saw part of the tram had smashed into a shop.”

City Officials Launch Investigation After Milan Tram Disaster

The cause of the derailment is still unknown, though early reports suggest the tram took a sharp corner at excessive speed as it left Viale Vittorio Veneto. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala and senior officials visited the scene to coordinate rescue efforts.

Transport operator ATM expressed being “deeply shaken” by the crash and extended condolences to the victims and their families. The incident casts a dark shadow over Milan Fashion Week, with the city packed with international guests and celebrities.

The tram involved is a modern, three-carriage model with driver cabs at both ends, only recently introduced to regular city service.

Emergency Crews Battle to Rescue Injured in Milan Tram Crash

Multiple ambulances flooded the scene

Civil protection teams set up emergency aid tents

Rescue workers are freeing people trapped inside the wreckage

This shocking tram derailment has rocked Milan, halting parts of the city and adding tragedy to its glamorous fashion festivities.

More news from Battle