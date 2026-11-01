Tributes have poured in from police officers, recovery operators, colleagues and friends following the death of Paul Neale, a respected member of the Bakers Recovery team in Hampshire.

Paul, whose life spanned 1966 to 2026, has been remembered as a highly skilled recovery operator, a generous colleague and a much-loved friend whose death has shocked the close-knit vehicle recovery community.

Bakers Recovery announced the sad news in an emotional social media tribute, describing the devastating loss of a man who had become part of the company’s extended family.

The company said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we share the saddest of news: the passing of our colleague and friend, Paul.”

The announcement continued: “This news has come as a tremendous shock to us all here, and we are deeply saddened by this tragic loss.”

For those who worked alongside Paul, he was considerably more than a colleague.

“Being a very close team here at Bakers, we don’t just work together but share our lives together. Paul you will leave behind a massive void. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Recovery industry remembers a highly respected operator

The announcement prompted an outpouring of condolences from across the recovery industry, including rival recovery firms, emergency service workers and people who had worked with Paul over the years.

His reputation as an experienced operator, willing to tackle difficult recovery jobs and share his knowledge with others, featured repeatedly in the messages.

One tribute, from Wilson Jacko, referred to his extraordinary recovery skills and his connections with roads policing officers in Whitchurch.

He wrote: “Very sad news, could pull a tank out a ditch. I am sure I speak the same for all at Whitchurch RPU, will be missed.”

Adam Stevens remembered Paul as someone who took time to help others develop their skills.

He said: “A proper gent who had so much knowledge about vehicle recovery he would happily share!”

Nick Ovenden described him as a good operator and an all-round great man, while George Holland recalled regularly speaking to Paul when collecting vehicles from the Bakers yard.

He remembered him as a gentleman whose knowledge was matched by his willingness to help others.

Former police officer pays tribute after 40 years

Among those offering condolences was Steve Mansbridge, who recalled working with the team at Bakers Recovery during his career as a police officer in Andover and Whitchurch.

He said he had known and worked with the company for more than 40 years, both during his police service and after retirement.

Describing the Bakers team as exceptional, he reflected on the enormous impact that losing someone such as Paul would have on colleagues and friends.

Other messages suggested that Paul’s work had earned him considerable respect among those involved in roads policing and vehicle recovery.

Colleagues from across the industry remembered not only his professional ability but his sense of humour and the friendships built through years of working together.

Fellow recovery companies join tributes

The loss has also been felt by other vehicle recovery businesses, with condolences arriving from across the sector.

Dave Crouch, writing on behalf of Crouch Recovery, offered a short tribute: “Man down. Condolences from all at Crouch Recovery.”

FDC Recovery and Rescue, Specialist Emergency Support and D.R Recovery Ltd were among the organisations represented in the messages of sympathy.

A tribute was also posted on behalf of the National Highways Hook outstation.

Lee Stenner summed up the reaction across the industry, writing: “Such a huge loss in a very close and small community of the recovery world. R.I.P”

Others remembered Paul as a dependable operator who could be relied upon in difficult situations, whether recovering a stranded vehicle or supporting another member of the team.

Family member shares emotional memories

One of the most personal tributes came from Keith, who identified himself as Paul’s brother-in-law in a message posted by Julie Neale.

He thanked Bakers Recovery for its tribute and recalled the conversations they shared about their working lives.

Keith, a long-distance lorry driver, said Paul loved his job and that the pair frequently talked about their experiences on the road.

He wrote: “He was a great brother to me (we did not use in law) he was my brother.”

His message reflected the affection felt for Paul beyond his professional life and the loss experienced by those closest to him.

Remembered for kindness and friendship

Beyond the workplace, many contributors remembered Paul’s personality, friendships and willingness to help.

Darrell Eckett recalled enjoying evenings out with him and described him as “one in a million”, saying the news of his death had still not sunk in.

Liz Howells remembered him as a lovely man, while Vicki Hodge, writing on behalf of colleagues at Solus Basingstoke, expressed sadness at the loss.

She said: “Paul was such a lovely kind man.”

Others recalled working alongside him on recovery jobs and speaking with him only recently.

The messages reflected the bonds formed in an industry where operators regularly work demanding hours, attend challenging incidents and rely on one another for support.

Bakers Recovery’s announcement has prompted tributes from across that community, with many describing Paul’s knowledge, generosity and friendship as qualities they will never forget.

Details of funeral arrangements have not been included in the announcement supplied to UKNIP.

The circumstances of Paul’s death have not been disclosed.

Paul Neale, 1966–2026, leaves behind memories of a man who was valued not just for the work he carried out but for the friendships he formed throughout his life.

For the Bakers Recovery team and the wider recovery community, his absence will be deeply felt.