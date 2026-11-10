A trusted member of Rochdale’s notorious ‘Adam’ organised crime group who rose through the ranks from street dealer to managing a major Class A drug supply operation has been jailed for 10 years and six months.

Haider Ali, 34, of Pike Street, Rochdale, controlled the gang’s dedicated drugs telephone line, managed street dealers and directed where cocaine and heroin transactions should take place.

His involvement in the criminal network dated back to 2014, but by 2024 he had secured a significant position within the organisation, which police say has caused years of misery across Rochdale.

Ali was sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on Monday 9 November 2026 after admitting drug supply offences committed between September 2024 and March 2025.

The Adam organised crime group was previously the subject of a major Greater Manchester Police investigation featured in the BBC documentary series The Detectives: Taking Down an OCG.

Suspicious Drug Deal Sparks Police Investigation

Ali’s arrest followed intelligence about suspected drug dealing from a car parked on Baron Street in Rochdale town centre shortly before midnight on 4 January 2025.

Greater Manchester Police officers began following the vehicle before it stopped at a nearby petrol station.

Officers carried out a reinforced stop to prevent the car from leaving.

Ali, who was travelling in the passenger seat, got out and began walking quickly away from the vehicle.

He was detained and searched.

Police discovered more than £1,000 in cash and two mobile phones, which were seized as evidence.

Ali was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and taken into custody.

Further searches uncovered two bundles of individually wrapped substances, later confirmed through testing to be heroin and cocaine.

Crucially, investigators established that one of the prepaid mobile phones recovered from Ali was the dedicated number used by the Adam drugs line.

Dealer Rose Through Ranks of Organised Crime Gang

The discovery of the drugs phone helped investigators establish Ali’s position within the criminal organisation.

Police found that his involvement extended far beyond selling drugs directly to customers.

Evidence showed that Ali had progressed from street-level dealing in 2014 to a management role within the Adam organised crime group during 2024 and 2025.

He controlled the dedicated drugs telephone, supervised other dealers and instructed those working beneath him where to carry out transactions.

Prosecutors described Ali as a controller within the operation.

The court heard that he had become a trusted member of the organisation and had access to information about wider criminal activities.

Judge Matthew Corbett-Jones said Ali had been trusted with details concerning the importation of Class A drugs, although he was not personally involved in those importations.

His position demonstrated the level of responsibility he had acquired within the gang.

Police Raid Rochdale Home During Investigation

Following Ali’s initial arrest, detectives continued examining his involvement in the drugs network.

On 27 March 2025, officers executed a search warrant at his home address.

Ali was arrested again on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and being concerned in their supply.

The investigation established his role in the distribution of heroin and cocaine across Rochdale.

He was subsequently prosecuted for six drug offences covering the period from September 2024 to March 2025.

These included being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin, together with two counts of possession with intent to supply each drug.

Ali admitted the offences and was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

Adam Gang Featured in BBC’s The Detectives

The Adam drugs line has previously been linked to a wider organised crime network operating in Rochdale.

Greater Manchester Police’s investigation into the group featured in the BBC documentary The Detectives: Taking Down an OCG, which examined the activities of a criminal organisation involved in serious drug dealing.

The wider investigation exposed allegations involving the exploitation of children to distribute drugs, intimidation of witnesses and suspected money laundering.

Police have continued targeting individuals associated with the network since the documentary aired.

In September 2024, two other men linked to the Adam operation received lengthy prison sentences following investigations into Class A drug supply.

Laraib Irshad was jailed for 22 years and nine months, while Tariq Muneeb received a 12-year sentence.

Those cases involved investigations into large-scale cocaine supply and links to international drug importation.

Ali’s latest conviction forms part of continued efforts to dismantle the network.

The wider allegations investigated in connection with the gang should not be taken as findings that Ali personally participated in child exploitation, intimidation or money laundering.

Police Say Gang Caused Years of Misery

PC Joe Cooke, from Greater Manchester Police’s Rochdale Challenger Unit, said Ali had played a substantial role in maintaining the drugs operation.

“The ‘Adam’ Organised Crime Group have caused misery for many years to the residents and communities of Rochdale and beyond. Haider Ali’s drug dealing as part of this OCG and his management of lower-level street dealers has contributed significantly to the success of the Adam OCG.”

He said the sentence demonstrated the force’s determination to pursue those involved in organised drug dealing.

“This result shows that when information is received, it will be acted upon. Greater Manchester Police is committed to relentlessly pursuing offenders, and will do our best to disrupt and dismantle organised criminals.”

PC Cooke also warned about the impact organised criminal groups have on vulnerable people and local communities.

He said officers would continue using intelligence from residents to identify and disrupt criminal activity.

How to Report Organised Drug Crime

Greater Manchester Police is urging anyone with information about drug dealing or organised criminal activity in Rochdale to contact officers.

Information can be reported by calling 101 or using the Greater Manchester Police website.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.