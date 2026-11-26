RMT drivers are taking 24-hour strike action on the London Underground from midday on Thursday, 26 November, with no service expected on the Circle or Piccadilly lines for the day.

Transport for London warned that services would begin to reduce from about 10am and that disruption could affect every Underground line. The Waterloo & City line was also expected to stop running after midday.

Services affected by the Tube strike

TfL said most other Underground services were expected to run from midday, but with disruption. It forecast a later-than-usual start on Friday, 27 November, at about 7am, with delays potentially continuing into the afternoon.

The Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground, buses and trams are not part of the strike. TfL warned those services and Santander Cycles could be busier than usual. Passengers travelling to Heathrow were advised to consider the Elizabeth line instead of the Piccadilly line.

Travellers should check TfL’s service updates before setting out because operating conditions can change.

Why RMT members are striking

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union says proposed changes under a Trains Modernisation Framework could lead to job losses and affect depot assignments, driving duties and rosters. It also objects to possible changes to transfer rights and annual leave.

The RMT has said its concerns are broader than the proposed four-day working week and that it remains available for talks. A union survey of more than 700 drivers and station staff found many respondents felt work had become more demanding, but the results were self-reported and are not an independent assessment.

TfL says five-day option will remain

TfL says drivers can choose to retain a five-day pattern and remain at their current depot, although they would still move to the proposed terms and conditions. The transport authority says its proposed patterns passed industry-standard fatigue assessments and that pay would not change.

ASLEF, which also represents Underground drivers, supports the voluntary four-day arrangement. The unions disagree over its effects on working conditions and safety.

Further RMT strikes were listed for 17 and 19 December, 4 and 6 January, and 17, 23 and 25 February.