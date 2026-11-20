Firefighters have issued a warning about household appliance safety after a tumble dryer caught fire at a property in Aylesford, Kent.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Sedley Close at 6.06pm on Thursday, 19 November 2026, following reports of a tumble dryer alight inside a home.

One fire engine attended, with crews using a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire before deploying a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear smoke from the property.

The service recorded the incident as ending at 6.22pm. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters issue tumble dryer safety warning

Following the incident, Kent Fire and Rescue Service urged residents to make sure tumble dryers, dishwashers and washing machines are in good working order before use.

People were advised to use these appliances only while someone is indoors and awake, and to clean tumble dryer lint filters regularly to reduce the risk of fire.