Turkish Parliament Erupts as Erdoğan Swears In Controversial Prosecutor

Tempers exploded in Turkey’s parliament on Wednesday as opposition MPs tried to block the swearing-in of Akın Gürlek, the ex-Istanbul chief prosecutor notorious for targeting President Erdoğan’s rivals. A full-blown brawl broke out, but Gürlek was sworn in as Justice Minister amid fierce resistance.

Violence Breaks Out Over ‘Politically Driven’ Appointment

Opposition lawmakers screamed, shoved, and threw punches trying to stop Gürlek’s appointment. Ruling party MPs formed a human shield around him while chaos engulfed the chamber. Chairs were knocked over; shirts and jackets were torn as fights broke out near the speaker’s podium. The session was suspended for 15 minutes before order returned.

The outrage centres on Gürlek’s record prosecuting members of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Erdoğan’s main opposition. He famously filed a massive 142-charge indictment against Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu — Erdoğan’s fiercest rival — accusing him of corruption and organised crime. İmamoğlu faced a potential 2,000-year prison sentence after his arrest last year.

Supporters call the case political persecution, while the government insists the judiciary operates independently. Critics see Gürlek’s rise as formalising the “weaponisation” of the courts against political opponents.

Political Shake-Up Amid Corruption Probes and Peace Talks

Gürlek’s appointment comes amid ongoing police probes that have seen hundreds arrested in CHP-controlled municipalities, fuelling fears of a crackdown before upcoming elections. Meanwhile, Erdoğan also named Mustafa Çiftçi as interior minister in a surprise cabinet reshuffle with no official explanation.

The moves carry heavy political weight as parliament debates constitutional reforms and a peace initiative with the PKK insurgents, aiming to end decades of conflict. Analysts say Erdoğan’s government is juggling power consolidation at home while pursuing major policy shifts.

Opposition Warns Turkish Democracy at Risk

“This is the weaponisation of the judiciary,” opposition leaders warned. “Gürlek’s appointment threatens judicial independence and democracy in Turkey.”

The violent parliamentary clash is one of the most intense in years, highlighting how deeply divided Turkish politics have become. Despite the chaos, Erdoğan’s ruling party showed its muscle by pushing through a contentious appointment set to influence Turkey’s legal and political future.