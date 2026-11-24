Two air ambulances were sent to Lyneham in Wiltshire after an elderly person became seriously unwell at a residential development.

What happened

Emergency services were called to Cotswold House in Andrews Court, an apartment complex for people aged over 55, at around midday on Tuesday 24 November.

Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance landed in a playing field on Brook Close at approximately 12.20pm, while Great Western Air Ambulance landed near the Tiger Moth Fields development on Lyneham Road at about 1pm.

Latest information

Critical care medics treated one elderly patient at the scene before the person was taken by road ambulance to Great Western Hospital in Swindon.

The precise nature of the medical emergency has not been confirmed. Emergency crews had left by around 2pm, according to the original report.