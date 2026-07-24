Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

GARDENS ATTACK Two Arrested After Man Stabbed in Maidstone Park

Two Arrested After Man Stabbed in Maidstone Park

Two men have been arrested after a man was allegedly stabbed in a park in Maidstone, prompting a major emergency response. Kent Police were called to Brenchley Gardens at 5.20pm on Wednesday 22 July 2026 following reports of a serious assault. Emergency services attended the scene and found a man with injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was treated by paramedics before being taken to a London hospital. Police have since confirmed he has been discharged.

Two suspects arrested

As part of the investigation, officers arrested a 29-year-old man on 23 July in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody before later being released on bail while enquiries continue. A 22-year-old man was arrested the following day and also remains under investigation after being taken into custody.

Investigation continues

Detectives are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the assault and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to come forward. Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/119474/26. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Thames Water Hosepipe Ban Begins Across South of England Affecting More Than 10 Million Customers

BANNED Thames Water Hosepipe Ban Begins Across South of England Affecting More Than 10 Million Customers

UK News
Life Sentence for Terror Plotter Who Carried Out Military Base Reconnaissance with Synagogue Attacker

TERROR PLOT Life Sentence for Terror Plotter Who Carried Out Military Base Reconnaissance with Synagogue Attacker

UK News
Man killed and three others rushed to hospital after industrial estate explosion in Bedford

EXPLOSION HORROR Man killed and three others rushed to hospital after industrial estate explosion in Bedford

UK News
Teen Girl Died Trying to Save Young Cousin in Essex Beach Tragedy as First Picture Released

FIRST PICTURE Teen Girl Died Trying to Save Young Cousin in Essex Beach Tragedy as First Picture Released

UK News
Man Fighting for Life After Stabbing at Wiltshire Housing Development as Two Arrested

KNIFE ATTACK Man Fighting for Life After Stabbing at Wiltshire Housing Development as Two Arrested

UK News
Two Men Charged After Man Seriously Injured in Alleged Walderslade Stabbing

Two Men Charged After Man Seriously Injured in Alleged Walderslade Stabbing

UK News
Sussex Police Hunt Wanted Man Recalled to Prison

WANTED BY POLICE Sussex Police Hunt Wanted Man Recalled to Prison

UK News
Two Arrested After Disorder Erupts at Broadstairs Community Event

TEEN ARREST Two Arrested After Disorder Erupts at Broadstairs Community Event

UK News
Lydd Rapist Jailed for Eight Years After Jury Convicts Him of Attacking Vulnerable Woman

RAPIST JAILED Lydd Rapist Jailed for Eight Years After Jury Convicts Him of Attacking Vulnerable Woman

UK News
Four Arrested After Suspected Attempted Burglary at Swindon’s Great Western Hospital

CROWBARS AND MASKS Four Arrested After Suspected Attempted Burglary at Swindon’s Great Western Hospital

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Finchley Stabbing

PARK KNIFE ATTACK Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Finchley Stabbing

UK News
Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Finchley Stabbing

Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Finchley Stabbing

UK News
Person Rescued From Laira Bridge After Huge Emergency Services Response

POSTIVE OUTCOME Person Rescued From Laira Bridge After Huge Emergency Services Response

UK News
Person Rescued From Laira Bridge After Huge Emergency Services Response

Person Rescued From Laira Bridge After Huge Emergency Services Response

UK News
Three Croydon Men Jailed for 44 Years After Point-Blank Shotgun Attempted Murder

TRIO JAILED Three Croydon Men Jailed for 44 Years After Point-Blank Shotgun Attempted Murder

UK News
Three Croydon Men Jailed for 44 Years After Point-Blank Shotgun Attempted Murder

Three Croydon Men Jailed for 44 Years After Point-Blank Shotgun Attempted Murder

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Five Police Officers Injured After Armed Met Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

Five Police Officers Injured After Armed Met Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

UK News
Five Police Officers Injured After Armed Met Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

Five Police Officers Injured After Armed Met Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Huge Explosion Rocks Essex as Massive Industrial Fire Sends Smoke Billowing Across County

UK News

Huge Explosion Rocks Essex as Massive Industrial Fire Sends Smoke Billowing Across County

UK News
Emergency Response After Police Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

MAJOR RESPONCE Emergency Response After Police Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

UK News
Emergency Response After Police Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

Emergency Response After Police Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Father Jailed for Life After Fatally Shaking Four-Week-Old Baby Son

"LIFELESS" Father Jailed for Life After Fatally Shaking Four-Week-Old Baby Son

UK News
Father Jailed for Life After Fatally Shaking Four-Week-Old Baby Son

Father Jailed for Life After Fatally Shaking Four-Week-Old Baby Son

UK News
More Scottish Workers Move to England to Cut Tax Bills While Commuting Across the Border

More Scottish Workers Move to England to Cut Tax Bills While Commuting Across the Border

UK News
More Scottish Workers Move to England to Cut Tax Bills While Commuting Across the Border

More Scottish Workers Move to England to Cut Tax Bills While Commuting Across the Border

UK News
Former Police Inspector Jailed for 10 Years After Abusing Position to Sexually Assault Men During Strip Searches

DIRTY COP Former Police Inspector Jailed for 10 Years After Abusing Position to Sexually Assault Men During Strip Searches

UK News
Former Police Inspector Jailed for 10 Years After Abusing Position to Sexually Assault Men During Strip Searches

Former Police Inspector Jailed for 10 Years After Abusing Position to Sexually Assault Men During Strip Searches

UK News
Watch Live