Two Arrested After Man Stabbed in Maidstone Park

Two men have been arrested after a man was allegedly stabbed in a park in Maidstone, prompting a major emergency response. Kent Police were called to Brenchley Gardens at 5.20pm on Wednesday 22 July 2026 following reports of a serious assault. Emergency services attended the scene and found a man with injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was treated by paramedics before being taken to a London hospital. Police have since confirmed he has been discharged.

Two suspects arrested

As part of the investigation, officers arrested a 29-year-old man on 23 July in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody before later being released on bail while enquiries continue. A 22-year-old man was arrested the following day and also remains under investigation after being taken into custody.

Investigation continues

Detectives are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the assault and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to come forward. Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/119474/26. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.