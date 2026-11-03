Two people have been arrested after a woman was allegedly assaulted and robbed of her mobile phone in Dover.

The incident happened in Folkestone Road at around 4.40pm on Saturday, 10 October 2026, when the woman was reportedly approached by two people who demanded money.

When she refused to hand over cash, the suspects allegedly attacked her before stealing her mobile phone and leaving the area.

Man and woman arrested following Dover robbery

Kent Police officers attended the scene and carried out initial enquiries into the reported robbery.

A 47-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

Both have since been released on bail while detectives continue their investigation.

Police have not confirmed whether the victim required hospital treatment following the alleged assault.

Detectives appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage

Investigators are now seeking witnesses who may have seen the incident or suspicious activity in Folkestone Road on the afternoon of 10 October.

Officers are particularly interested in obtaining CCTV or dashcam footage that could help establish what happened.

Anyone who was travelling through the area at approximately 4.40pm or witnessed an altercation involving a woman and two other people is urged to come forward.

How to contact Kent Police

Anyone with information about the reported robbery should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting crime reference 46/168095/26.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through its website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Both arrested individuals remain on police bail, and the investigation is ongoing.