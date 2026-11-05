Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing near a Tesco supermarket in Trowbridge that left a man in his 20s with potentially life-changing injuries.

Wiltshire Police confirmed on Thursday, 5 November, that detectives are continuing their investigation into the attack, which happened on a footpath beneath a bridge near Tesco Extra in County Way.

Officers are still searching for a third man, Redouane Bendhiyaf, 47, and have warned members of the public not to approach him.

The injured man remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Two men arrested and released on conditional bail

The attack happened shortly before 2pm on Saturday, 31 October 2026.

Police were called following reports that a man had been stabbed on a footpath near the Tesco Extra supermarket in County Way.

The victim, aged in his 20s, suffered serious injuries described by police as potentially life-changing.

He was taken to hospital, where he continues to receive medical care.

Detectives have since arrested two men in connection with the incident.

Both have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Police appeal to trace Redouane Bendhiyaf

Wiltshire Police has named 47-year-old Redouane Bendhiyaf as a person officers are still seeking in connection with the investigation.

His whereabouts remain unknown, according to the latest police appeal.

The force has urged anyone who knows where he may be to contact officers immediately.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Dean said: “This was a concerning attack which left a man seriously injured. We are continuing to appeal to the public for support in identifying the remaining suspect.”

He warned: “Members of the public should not approach him. We are asking anyone with information to call 101.”

Anyone who sees Bendhiyaf and knows his current whereabouts should call 999.

Witnesses and drivers urged to check dashcam footage

Investigators are also appealing for witnesses who were in the County Way area shortly before 2pm on Saturday, 31 October.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw suspicious activity near the footpath beneath the bridge.

Drivers who were travelling through the area are being asked to check dashcam recordings that may have captured people or vehicles connected with the investigation.

DS Dean said: “We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the County Way area in Trowbridge at about 2pm on Saturday (31/10) who may have seen what took place or who may have dash cam footage taken at the time.”

Previous appeal named three men

Following the stabbing, Wiltshire Police initially appealed to locate three men believed to have links to Trowbridge.

They were named as Redouane Bendhiyaf, 47, Dion Barrett, 50, and Joshua Galbraith, 35.

In its latest update, police confirmed that two men had been arrested, leaving Bendhiyaf as the only person still being sought.

The force has not identified the two arrested men in its latest statement.

How to contact Wiltshire Police

Anyone with information about the stabbing or Bendhiyaf’s whereabouts should contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting investigation reference 54260131241.

If Bendhiyaf is seen and his current location is known, members of the public should call 999 and should not approach him.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no charges have been announced in the latest police update.