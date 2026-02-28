Watch Live
LOCKED UP Two Burglars Jailed for Nearly Nine Years After Crime Spree in Lymington

Two men have been locked up for a combined eight years and nine months following...

Published: 1:34 pm February 28, 2026
Updated: 1:34 pm February 28, 2026

Two men have been locked up for a combined eight years and nine months following a spree of burglaries and thefts in Lymington. The pair faced justice at Southampton Crown Court on Monday, 23 February.

Burglar Brutally Busted

Terrance Bryant, 41, a New Forest drifter with no fixed address, was slammed with six years behind bars. His partner-in-crime, Luke Christopher Smith, 36, from Lagland Street, Poole, Dorset, picked up a sentence of two years and nine months.

Raid in the Early Hours

The duo struck over just one hour in the small hours of Tuesday, 5 August 2025. Their crime spree included:

  • Stealing two BMX bikes from a van on High Street
  • Trying—and failing—to break into a flat on St Thomas Street
  • Attempting to force their way into a salon on Stanford Road
  • Smith nabbed a camera from a parked car
  • They burgled a home in Tylers Close, walking away with cash and gin

The pair then fled the scene on the stolen BMX bikes but were quickly caught by police in Pennington, still carrying the stolen gin.

Justice Served After Guilty Verdict

Bryant faced charges for burglary, two attempted burglaries, and theft from a motor vehicle. Smith was charged with the same plus an extra theft count.

While Smith admitted all offences early on, Bryant only owned up to the bike theft and one burglary attempt. Jury duty at Southampton Crown Court found Bryant guilty of burglary and the second attempt on 28 January.

Police Staff Investigator Stephen Hortin said: “I am so pleased and relieved for the victims that Bryant and Smith have been placed behind bars, where they belong. They will now have considerable time to reflect on their actions.”

“This sentence sends a clear warning to anyone thinking of committing crimes like this—we will find you and bring you to justice.”

