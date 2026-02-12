Two Busted After High-Speed M6 Chase Linked to Birmingham Cigarette Robbery

Police swooped on the M6 southbound after a daring robbery in Birmingham city centre. Officers from Warwickshire’s OPU intercepted a suspicious Jaguar XF between Junctions 2 and 1 on Wednesday, 4 February.

Robbery Suspects Boxed In at Rugby Services

The vehicle was reportedly used by suspects fleeing the scene of a cigarette heist. Cops tailing the Jaguar forced it to pull into Moto services at Junction 1, Rugby, where it was boxed in at the pumps.

Amber Leaf Stash Found as Duo Get Slap of Handcuffs

The driver and passenger were arrested on suspicion of robbery. Inside the boot, officers uncovered a large haul of Amber Leaf tobacco, believed stolen during the brazen raid.

The suspects were handed over to West Midlands Police to face further questioning and charges.