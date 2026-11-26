A report about two California companies that buy Nvidia’s advanced Blackwell chips has prompted questions in Washington about how US export controls apply to American subsidiaries of Chinese-owned firms.

RiCloud AI, based in San Jose, is owned by Shenzhen-based Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings, according to the report. Fremont-based Aivres, formerly Inspur Systems, is linked to Chinese owners whose parent company was placed on a US federal blacklist in 2023.

Neither RiCloud AI nor its parent has been accused of wrongdoing in the material provided. There is also no allegation that Nvidia knew of improper activity.

Questions about chip sales and ownership

The report says RiCloud AI became a Nvidia preferred partner shortly after it was incorporated. Aivres is listed as an elite partner. Lawmakers have argued that US subsidiaries of Chinese-owned companies could expose gaps in controls designed to limit access to advanced computing hardware.

A reported $120 million agreement involving RiCloud AI and 300 Nvidia B300 servers was described in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing as a non-binding letter of intent. It did not guarantee a final contract or delivery. The filing said a deposit had been paid and could be refundable under certain conditions.

US lawmakers seek tighter controls

Senators John Curtis and Lisa Blunt Rochester have urged the Commerce Department to tighten rules for sales to US subsidiaries of Chinese-owned firms and remote access to computing services. The concerns they cited are not findings that the named firms illegally obtained restricted chips.

The Commerce Department introduced an interim rule on 19 November covering certain chip shipments to several countries and some overseas cloud-computing arrangements. The report says the rule includes checks on indirect ownership and control, with a public consultation due to run until 19 January 2027.

Nvidia has opposed mandatory tracking of advanced chips, while saying it has developed optional location-verification software. The company has been asked for comment, according to the report.