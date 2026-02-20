Tragedy in Woolwich

Police were called to a hospital on Saturday, 3 January after a three-year-old boy was admitted with serious injuries. Despite heroic efforts by medical staff, the young boy, Isiayah Henry, sadly died on Monday, 19 January.

Murder Charges Filed

Following an extensive investigation by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, two suspects have now been charged. Tanisha Henry, 28, of St Marys Street, Woolwich, and Mikael Williams, 30, of Beaconsfield Road, SE17, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, 20 February.

They face charges of murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, 22 April.

Support for Family

Isiayah’s family has been informed and is receiving ongoing support from specialist officers as the case progresses.