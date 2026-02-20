Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TODDLER DEATH Two charged over the tragic death of three-year-old Isiayah Henry in Woolwich

  Tragedy in Woolwich Police were called to a hospital on Saturday, 3 January after...

Published: 1:24 pm February 20, 2026
Updated: 1:24 pm February 20, 2026
Two 16-Year-Olds Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Kebab Shop Stabbing

 

Tragedy in Woolwich

Police were called to a hospital on Saturday, 3 January after a three-year-old boy was admitted with serious injuries. Despite heroic efforts by medical staff, the young boy, Isiayah Henry, sadly died on Monday, 19 January.

Murder Charges Filed

Following an extensive investigation by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, two suspects have now been charged. Tanisha Henry, 28, of St Marys Street, Woolwich, and Mikael Williams, 30, of Beaconsfield Road, SE17, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, 20 February.

They face charges of murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, 22 April.

Support for Family

Isiayah’s family has been informed and is receiving ongoing support from specialist officers as the case progresses.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Dies Aged 53

UK News

HORROR HIT AND RUN Elderly Man Seriously Injured in Shocking Hit-and-Run

UK News

QUICK THINKING Firefighters Rescue Tawny Owl Trapped in Fishing Line

UK News

PAEDO STING Porth Man Jailed for Inciting 14-Year-Old to Sex

UK News

SUPERMARKET SWEEP Police Hunt Two Women After Supermarket Robbery in Walsall

UK News

COVENTRY STABBING Police Hunt Man After Woman Left Seriously Injured

UK News

BOTTLE ATTACK Debt Dispute Turns Brutal in Manchester: Afghan Man Stabs Stranger with Broken Bottle

UK News

BRUTAL STABBING £10,000 Reward to Find Suspect in Hanwell Pub Murder

UK News

VIDEO NARSTY Romanian National Sentencing Delayed Over Dangerous Driving and Theft Charges

UK News

CAUGHT RED HANDED Tube Pickpocket Snapped and Jailed Within a Week After Bold Spree

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NEARLY KICKED OFF Danny Dyer Spills on Caravan Park Blunder That ‘Nearly Kicked Off’

UK News

Danny Dyer Spills on Caravan Park Blunder That ‘Nearly Kicked Off’

UK News

STAB HORROR Stabbing Horror in Mitcham: Victim Rushed to Hospital

UK News

Stabbing Horror in Mitcham: Victim Rushed to Hospital

UK News

Knife-Wielding Burglars Threaten Kids and Pinched Gadgets – Now Jailed

UK News

Knife-Wielding Burglars Threaten Kids and Pinched Gadgets – Now Jailed

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

STRUCK GOLD £1.8m Gold Bars Seized at Manchester Airport in Record Breaker

UK News

£1.8m Gold Bars Seized at Manchester Airport in Record Breaker

UK News

DEALER STING Gun Dealer Jailed for 8 Years in West Midlands Sting

UK News

Gun Dealer Jailed for 8 Years in West Midlands Sting

UK News

Pubs to Stay Open Late for England and Home Nations World Cup Matches

UK News

Pubs to Stay Open Late for England and Home Nations World Cup Matches

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

FAILED TO STOP Three Cops Hurt in Police Chase Crash

UK News

Three Cops Hurt in Police Chase Crash

UK News

FACE OF THE MET Met Police Officer Charged with Rape and Assault

UK News

Met Police Officer Charged with Rape and Assault

UK News

VICIOUS OFFENDER Plymouth Rapist Slapped with 20 Years Behind Bars After Shocking Confession

UK News

Plymouth Rapist Slapped with 20 Years Behind Bars After Shocking Confession

UK News
Watch Live