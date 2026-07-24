Two Men Arrested After Police Swarm Tesco Express in Shipley

Multiple police vehicles were seen outside a Tesco Express in Shipley on Thursday afternoon after two men were arrested on suspicion of shop theft. Officers were called to the Tesco Express on Saltaire Road, Saltaire, at around 2pm on Thursday 23 July, prompting a significant police response. Witnesses reported seeing several police vehicles outside the store as officers dealt with the incident.

Two arrested

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that two men were arrested in connection with the incident. The force said:

“At around 2pm this afternoon (23 July), officers arrested two men on suspicion of theft from a shop at the Tesco Express on Saltaire Road in Shipley.”

Both suspects remain under investigation.

Enquiries ongoing

Police have not released further details about the alleged theft or the identities of those arrested. Enquiries remain ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact West Yorkshire Police.