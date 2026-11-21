Two men have been arrested after a 15-year-old girl reported being raped in a park in Sutton, south London.

Metropolitan Police officers received the report at about 10.50pm on Thursday (19 November) following an incident in Rosehill Park West.

Two men, aged 27 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of rape of a child under 16.

Police appeal for information

The Met said officers carried out urgent enquiries following the report and that the girl was receiving support from specialist officers.

The force said on Saturday that both men remained in police custody. No charge had been announced at the time of the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting CAD7535/19NOV. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.