MANHUNT Two Men Arrested Over Shocking Kidnap in Burton-on-Trent

Staffordshire Police swooped after a man was reportedly forced into a car on Melbourne Avenue...

Published: 2:14 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 2:15 pm February 24, 2026

Staffordshire Police swooped after a man was reportedly forced into a car on Melbourne Avenue in Burton-on-Trent.

Swift Police Action Nabs Suspects

The alarm was raised at 11am on Sunday, 22 February, when witnesses saw the 22-year-old victim being pushed into a vehicle. Just over an hour later, officers stopped a car on Main Street, Stapenhill, near St Peters Bridge.

Paramedics checked the victim at the scene. Thankfully, his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Two Men Held, One Suspect Still on the Run

  • A 22-year-old local man and a 44-year-old from Derbyshire were arrested on suspicion of kidnap.
  • Both remain in police custody as the investigation intensifies.
  • Detective Inspector Richard Dancey revealed a third suspect is still at large.

“An investigation has been launched and we are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch,” said DI Dancey.

Police Hunt for Witnesses with CCTV or Dashcam Footage

Staffordshire Police urged anyone who saw the incident or has relevant footage to come forward.

Contact them on 101 or via Live Chat on the police website. Quote incident number 254 of 22 February.

