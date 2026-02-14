Two Men Banged Up for Cocaine Supply in Fleetwood Sting

Wyre Task Force has landed two Fleetwood men behind bars for pushing Class A drugs. The bust started with a drug deal spotted on Blakiston Street, leading cops to raid a nearby home packed with cocaine and cash.

Fleetwood Men Face the Judge

Sam Bridges, 33, and Harvey Brooks, 24, were arrested after the raid in May 2024.

Both men faced Preston Crown Court this Thursday, February 12.

They pleaded guilty to multiple drug offences, including possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Harsh Sentences for Heavy Dealers

Bridges, formerly of Belmont Road, was admitted to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of Class B and C drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, and handling criminal property. He was sentenced to 45 months behind bars.

Brooks, from Lancaster Gate, pleaded guilty to similar charges focused on Class A and B drugs and criminal property possession. He got 30 months in prison.

The duo’s downfall sends a stark message to drug dealers in Wyre: the authorities are cracking down hard.