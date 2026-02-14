Watch Live
Two Men Banged Up for Cocaine Supply in Fleetwood Sting

Wyre Task Force has landed two Fleetwood men behind bars for pushing Class A drugs....

Published: 7:18 am February 14, 2026
Updated: 7:18 am February 14, 2026

Wyre Task Force has landed two Fleetwood men behind bars for pushing Class A drugs. The bust started with a drug deal spotted on Blakiston Street, leading cops to raid a nearby home packed with cocaine and cash.

Fleetwood Men Face the Judge

  • Sam Bridges, 33, and Harvey Brooks, 24, were arrested after the raid in May 2024.
  • Both men faced Preston Crown Court this Thursday, February 12.
  • They pleaded guilty to multiple drug offences, including possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Harsh Sentences for Heavy Dealers

Bridges, formerly of Belmont Road, was admitted to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of Class B and C drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, and handling criminal property. He was sentenced to 45 months behind bars.

Brooks, from Lancaster Gate, pleaded guilty to similar charges focused on Class A and B drugs and criminal property possession. He got 30 months in prison.

The duo’s downfall sends a stark message to drug dealers in Wyre: the authorities are cracking down hard.

