Two Men Banged Up for Cocaine Supply in Fleetwood Sting

Wyre Task Force has landed two Fleetwood men behind bars for pushing Class A drugs. The bust started with a drug deal spotted on Blakiston Street, leading cops to raid a nearby home packed with cocaine and cash.
Fleetwood Men Face the Judge
- Sam Bridges, 33, and Harvey Brooks, 24, were arrested after the raid in May 2024.
- Both men faced Preston Crown Court this Thursday, February 12.
- They pleaded guilty to multiple drug offences, including possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Harsh Sentences for Heavy Dealers
Bridges, formerly of Belmont Road, was admitted to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of Class B and C drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, and handling criminal property. He was sentenced to 45 months behind bars.
Brooks, from Lancaster Gate, pleaded guilty to similar charges focused on Class A and B drugs and criminal property possession. He got 30 months in prison.
The duo’s downfall sends a stark message to drug dealers in Wyre: the authorities are cracking down hard.