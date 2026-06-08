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IN THE DOCK Two Men Charged After Double Stabbing in Longton Stoke-on-Trent

Two Men Charged After Double Stabbing in Longton Stoke-on-Trent

Staffordshire Police arrested and charged Aldo Hala, 22, of Goldenhill, and Konstandin Kola, 28, of Penkhull, Stoke-on-Trent, following a violent disorder incident involving a double stabbing in Longton on Saturday, 6 June. Officers responded to reports of a group fighting with weapons on The Strand at 11:45am. Two men were stabbed and taken to the hospital, where their condition is stable.

Violent Disorder Charges

Aldo Hala faces two counts of wounding, violent disorder, and possessing an offensive weapon. Konstandin Kola is charged with two counts of wounding with intent, violent disorder, dangerous driving, and driving without insurance.

Police Response

Staffordshire Police were called to the scene following reports of a group fighting armed with weapons, swiftly intervening to prevent further harm. The investigation is ongoing.

Hospital Treatment

The two victims received emergency hospital treatment for stab wounds. Their condition is currently stable, and no further updates on their health have been released.

Court Appearance

Both Aldo Hala and Konstandin Kola are due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre today to face their charges related to the Longton stabbing incident.

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