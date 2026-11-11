Police are hunting two men who allegedly forced their way into a home in Margate before stealing several items of jewellery and fleeing in a vehicle.

The burglary happened at a property in Westmarsh Drive at approximately 7am on Tuesday 3 November 2026.

Kent Police said two men are suspected of forcing entry into the house before taking jewellery from a display cabinet.

The suspects then left the property, got into a vehicle and drove away in the direction of Elmstone Gardens.

Officers attended the scene following the reported break-in and have launched an investigation.

Jewellery Stolen From Display Cabinet

According to Kent Police, the two men entered the residential property after allegedly forcing their way inside.

Once in the house, they targeted a display cabinet containing jewellery and removed multiple items.

The exact number of items stolen and their value have not been disclosed.

Police have not confirmed whether anyone was inside the property when the burglary occurred or whether any occupants were confronted.

The force has also not released descriptions of the suspects or details of the vehicle used to leave the area.

Suspects Fled Towards Elmstone Gardens

Investigators believe the two men left the property in a vehicle travelling towards Elmstone Gardens.

The direction of travel forms part of the police appeal, with detectives keen to establish where the suspects went after leaving Westmarsh Drive.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

Local residents are being urged to check their home security systems for any suspicious activity around 7am on Tuesday 3 November.

Motorists who were travelling through Westmarsh Drive, Elmstone Gardens or nearby streets are also being asked to examine their dashcam recordings.

Footage showing the suspects or their vehicle could help investigators trace those responsible.

Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses

Kent Police is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the burglary or seen suspicious activity in the area.

Officers are particularly interested in information from residents who noticed unfamiliar people or vehicles near Westmarsh Drive at the time of the break-in.

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/182092/26.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through its online reporting form.

The burglary investigation remains ongoing.