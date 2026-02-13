Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Two Men Handed Life Sentences for ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot Targeting Manchester Jewish Community

Two men plotting to smuggle guns into the UK to attack Manchester’s Jewish community have...

Published: 3:16 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 6:00 pm February 13, 2026

Two men plotting to smuggle guns into the UK to attack Manchester’s Jewish community have been locked up for life, with combined minimum jail terms topping 60 years.

Huge Jail Terms for Terror Plotters

Walid Saadaoui, 38, from Abram in Wigan, was handed a staggering minimum of 37 years. Amar Hussein, 52, of no fixed abode, got 26 years minimum. Both were found guilty of preparing terrorism acts between December 2023 and May 2024 at Preston Crown Court.

Greater Manchester Police warned the plot could have been “the UK’s most deadly terror attack” if cops hadn’t stepped in.

Undercover Cop Cracks Foiled Weapons Smuggle

An undercover officer played a “crucial role” in stopping the weapons smuggling before the attack could happen. The court heard the pair tried to sneak firearms into the UK to specifically target the Jewish community in Manchester — an ISIS-inspired plan thankfully stopped cold.

A third man, Bilel Saadaoui, 36 and Walid’s younger brother, was convicted of failing to disclose terrorism info. His sentence is still pending.

Long Road Behind Bars: Parole Years Away

  • Walid Saadaoui won’t even be considered for parole until 2061, at age 75.
  • Hussein faces a minimum 26-year stretch, with parole eligibility in 2050, aged 78.

Both could remain locked up for life if still deemed dangerous by the parole board.

Major Win for Greater Manchester Police

The convictions showcase a top counter-terror success for cops and security agencies. The case highlights the ongoing threat of ISIS-style attacks on UK communities and the vital impact of undercover operations in stopping dark plots before they take root.

The joint police and security operation nipped the smuggling in the bud, preventing deadly weapons from reaching the plotters.

More details about this chilling conspiracy and investigation will be revealed as the case wraps up.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

LENGTHY PROBE 73-Year-Old Carmarthenshire Man Jailed for Drugging and Abducting Teen

UK News

KILLER NAMED AND PICTURED Teen Killer Named as He Turns 18

Breaking News

FATAL CRASH Driver Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash After Dangerous Overtake

UK News

CRIME SPREE Three Men Locked Up Over £2 Million Car-Key Burglary Spree in Birmingham

UK News

CARNAGE ON CAMPUS French Activist, 23, Beaten to Death in Shocking Lyon Attack

UK News

LUXURY LIFE Crewe Drug Dealer Snared After Raking In Over £500k – Jailed for Seven Years

UK News

TIP OFF Public Tips Lead to Drug Dealer’s Jail in South Woodham Ferrers

UK News

Two Men Handed Life Sentences for ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot Targeting Manchester Jewish Community

UK News

LOCKDOWN Two Men Jailed Over Class A Drugs Bust in Sheffield

UK News

DEADLY PUNCH Man Locked Up for Manslaughter After Deadly Punch-Up in Chatham Car Park

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brothers Convicted Over Teen’s Fatal Audi Smash in South Yorkshire

UK News

Brothers Convicted Over Teen’s Fatal Audi Smash in South Yorkshire

UK News

23-Year-Old Man Dies After Brutal Mob Attack at Lyon University

Breaking News

23-Year-Old Man Dies After Brutal Mob Attack at Lyon University

Breaking News

MIGRANT CRISIS Green Councillor Under Fire for Valentine’s Cards to Male Asylum Seekers

UK News

Green Councillor Under Fire for Valentine’s Cards to Male Asylum Seekers

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SHOCKING ATTACK Mum Jailed for Shaking Two-Year-Old Daughter to Death

UK News

Mum Jailed for Shaking Two-Year-Old Daughter to Death

UK News

STREET ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Murder After Teen Killed on Sheffield Pavement

UK News

Man Found Guilty of Murder After Teen Killed on Sheffield Pavement

UK News

FIRST PICTURE Young Man Killed in Brutal Campus Brawl at Lyon University

Breaking News

Young Man Killed in Brutal Campus Brawl at Lyon University

Breaking News
MORE FROM UKNIP

£1 Million EuroMillions Prize Unclaimed in Birmingham

UK News

£1 Million EuroMillions Prize Unclaimed in Birmingham

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

HOSPITAL ORDER Man slapped with indefinite hospital order after Brighton stabbing tragedy

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

Man slapped with indefinite hospital order after Brighton stabbing tragedy

UK News

JAILED Man Who Flouted Law After Slipping Suspended Sentence for Cannabis Dealing

UK News

Man Who Flouted Law After Slipping Suspended Sentence for Cannabis Dealing

UK News
Watch Live