Two Men Handed Life Sentences for ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot Targeting Manchester Jewish Community

Two men plotting to smuggle guns into the UK to attack Manchester’s Jewish community have been locked up for life, with combined minimum jail terms topping 60 years.

Huge Jail Terms for Terror Plotters

Walid Saadaoui, 38, from Abram in Wigan, was handed a staggering minimum of 37 years. Amar Hussein, 52, of no fixed abode, got 26 years minimum. Both were found guilty of preparing terrorism acts between December 2023 and May 2024 at Preston Crown Court.

Greater Manchester Police warned the plot could have been “the UK’s most deadly terror attack” if cops hadn’t stepped in.

Undercover Cop Cracks Foiled Weapons Smuggle

An undercover officer played a “crucial role” in stopping the weapons smuggling before the attack could happen. The court heard the pair tried to sneak firearms into the UK to specifically target the Jewish community in Manchester — an ISIS-inspired plan thankfully stopped cold.

A third man, Bilel Saadaoui, 36 and Walid’s younger brother, was convicted of failing to disclose terrorism info. His sentence is still pending.

Long Road Behind Bars: Parole Years Away

Walid Saadaoui won’t even be considered for parole until 2061, at age 75.

Hussein faces a minimum 26-year stretch, with parole eligibility in 2050, aged 78.

Both could remain locked up for life if still deemed dangerous by the parole board.

Major Win for Greater Manchester Police

The convictions showcase a top counter-terror success for cops and security agencies. The case highlights the ongoing threat of ISIS-style attacks on UK communities and the vital impact of undercover operations in stopping dark plots before they take root.

The joint police and security operation nipped the smuggling in the bud, preventing deadly weapons from reaching the plotters.

More details about this chilling conspiracy and investigation will be revealed as the case wraps up.