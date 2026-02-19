Watch Live
TWO ARRESTED Two men held on suspicion of murder after woman dies at London home

  Woman Found Dead in Chelsea Flat Police were called to a property on Lucan...

Published: 1:52 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 1:52 pm February 19, 2026

 

Woman Found Dead in Chelsea Flat

Police were called to a property on Lucan Place, Chelsea, just after noon on Thursday, 12 February, following concerns for a woman’s welfare. Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service, attended the scene, where they sadly found the woman deceased.

While formal ID is pending, the victim is believed to be 57-year-old Julia Taylor. Her family has been informed and is receiving support from specialist officers.

Two Men Arrested and Released on Bail

Detectives made a breakthrough on Monday, 16 February, arresting a 54-year-old man on suspicion of murder. A second man, aged 56, was arrested the next day on similar charges. Both have since been released on bail as the investigation presses on.

Call for Witnesses to Help Crack Case

“We continue to work at pace to build a picture around Julia’s death, while supporting her family,” said Detective Inspector Emma Sharp, who is leading the inquiry. “Our enquiries have led to the arrest of two men on suspicion of murder who have since been released on bail, as we continue our investigation. I encourage anyone who may have any information which could support the investigation to contact us.”

If you have any information, call police on 101, quoting CAD 3226 of 12 FEB. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

