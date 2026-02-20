Two New Romney men have been locked up for a combined 11 years after a savage attack during an aggravated burglary in Romney Marsh.

Armed Raid at 1am on Rectory Lane

In the early hours of Tuesday, 26 August 2025, Gavin Power, 41, and William Hobday, 22, stormed a home on Rectory Lane. Armed with a metal pole and masked, they launched a planned violent assault on two men known to them amid an ongoing dispute.

The pair barged into a bedroom where one resident was sleeping. Power struck him repeatedly on the forehead, while Hobday pinned the victim’s arms behind his back. When a second resident rushed in to help, Power attacked him too, landing multiple blows to the head.

In the chaos, the victims managed to tear off their attackers’ face coverings, revealing their identities.

Police Hunt Leads to Quick Arrests

One victim fled to nearby homes for help and described seeing the suspects escape through a garage and jump a wall before disappearing into a dark vehicle.

Kent Police swiftly got involved. They tracked down Power’s car and stopped him the same day. Though he denied entering the property, he admitted being nearby. He recognised a balaclava found at the scene but failed to explain how it got inside.

Forensics later found saliva and blood on the balaclavas. DNA confirmed Hobday’s presence. Hobday was arrested on 11 September 2025 after police found a hoodie matching CCTV footage in his bedroom.

Sentences Handed Down at Canterbury Crown Court

Both men pleaded guilty at Canterbury Crown Court on 3 October 2025.

On 21 January 2026, Power was sentenced to six years and nine months, while Hobday received five years behind bars.