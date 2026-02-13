Two Sheffield men have been locked up for over a decade combined after police caught them with large quantities of Class A drugs, cash, and multiple phones.

Officers Spot Suspicious Vehicle on Crookesmoor Road

On 11 June 2024, response officers in Sheffield stopped a suspicious car on Crookesmoor Road. Inside the front passenger seat was 26-year-old Mohammed Sajid, who was seen hiding something under his seat. A search revealed heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine beneath his seat, along with three mobile phones found elsewhere in the vehicle.

The driver, 26-year-old Abidul Islam, was also searched. Officers found cash and a mobile. Both men were arrested.

Drugs Worth Up to £29,000 and £5,000 Cash Seized

A search of Islam’s home turned up more incriminating evidence: a brown substance wrapped in foil, a knife, another mobile phone, and around £5,000 in cash.

One seized phone was found to have operated a Class A drug line from February to June 2024. The total drug haul was valued between £22,000 and £29,000.

Guilty Verdicts and Prison Sentences

Forensic evidence from the drugs and phones led to charges of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, cocaine, and heroin. Islam faced an additional charge of possession of criminal property.

Islam pleaded guilty in August 2024. Sajid denied the charges but was found guilty in a February 2025 trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

On 4 February 2026, Sajid of Wolseley Road was sentenced to five years and 10 months. Islam, from Shortbrook Road, received five years and eight months behind bars.