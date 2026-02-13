Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LOCKDOWN Two Men Jailed Over Class A Drugs Bust in Sheffield

Two Sheffield men have been locked up for over a decade combined after police caught...

Published: 3:10 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 3:10 pm February 13, 2026

Two Sheffield men have been locked up for over a decade combined after police caught them with large quantities of Class A drugs, cash, and multiple phones.

Officers Spot Suspicious Vehicle on Crookesmoor Road

On 11 June 2024, response officers in Sheffield stopped a suspicious car on Crookesmoor Road. Inside the front passenger seat was 26-year-old Mohammed Sajid, who was seen hiding something under his seat. A search revealed heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine beneath his seat, along with three mobile phones found elsewhere in the vehicle.

The driver, 26-year-old Abidul Islam, was also searched. Officers found cash and a mobile. Both men were arrested.

Drugs Worth Up to £29,000 and £5,000 Cash Seized

A search of Islam’s home turned up more incriminating evidence: a brown substance wrapped in foil, a knife, another mobile phone, and around £5,000 in cash.

One seized phone was found to have operated a Class A drug line from February to June 2024. The total drug haul was valued between £22,000 and £29,000.

Guilty Verdicts and Prison Sentences

Forensic evidence from the drugs and phones led to charges of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, cocaine, and heroin. Islam faced an additional charge of possession of criminal property.

Islam pleaded guilty in August 2024. Sajid denied the charges but was found guilty in a February 2025 trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

On 4 February 2026, Sajid of Wolseley Road was sentenced to five years and 10 months. Islam, from Shortbrook Road, received five years and eight months behind bars.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MIGRANT CRISIS Green Councillor Under Fire for Valentine’s Cards to Male Asylum Seekers

UK News

What Artificial Intelligence Means for Everyday Digital Entertainment

UK News

SAVAGE ATTACK Three Men Locked Up After Savage Blackburn Car Park Brawl

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

ATTEMP MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shocking Sheerness Assault

UK News

LENGTHY PROBE 73-Year-Old Carmarthenshire Man Jailed for Drugging and Abducting Teen

UK News

KILLER NAMED AND PICTURED Teen Killer Named as He Turns 18

Breaking News

FATAL CRASH Driver Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash After Dangerous Overtake

UK News

CRIME SPREE Three Men Locked Up Over £2 Million Car-Key Burglary Spree in Birmingham

UK News

CARNAGE ON CAMPUS French Activist, 23, Beaten to Death in Shocking Lyon Attack

UK News

LUXURY LIFE Crewe Drug Dealer Snared After Raking In Over £500k – Jailed for Seven Years

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Firefighters Rush to Rescue Cow Trapped in Mud

UK News

Firefighters Rush to Rescue Cow Trapped in Mud

UK News

Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Launch: The Death Knell for Farage’s Number 10 Dream?

UK News

Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Launch: The Death Knell for Farage’s Number 10 Dream?

UK News

LOCKDOWN Suspicious Item Sparks Tesco Lockdown in Slough

UK News

Suspicious Item Sparks Tesco Lockdown in Slough

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

JAILED Man Who Flouted Law After Slipping Suspended Sentence for Cannabis Dealing

UK News

Man Who Flouted Law After Slipping Suspended Sentence for Cannabis Dealing

UK News

Organised Crime Gang Busted: Over £500k Made from Massive Cannabis Operation

UK News

Organised Crime Gang Busted: Over £500k Made from Massive Cannabis Operation

UK News

Rugeley Man Jailed Over Exotic Animal Crime

UK News

Rugeley Man Jailed Over Exotic Animal Crime

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

OFFICER KILLED Police Officer Dies in Tragic Crash – Tributes Flood In

UK News

Police Officer Dies in Tragic Crash – Tributes Flood In

UK News

Two Men Banged Up for Cocaine Supply in Fleetwood Sting

UK News

Two Men Banged Up for Cocaine Supply in Fleetwood Sting

UK News

THEFT SPREE Bristol Man Caught After £40,000 Shoplifting Spree

UK News

Bristol Man Caught After £40,000 Shoplifting Spree

UK News
Watch Live