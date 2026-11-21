Two men have died after a glider crashed into Loch Leven near Kinross in Scotland during a training flight.

Emergency services launched a major response shortly after 11am on Friday, 20 November, after reports that an aircraft had plunged into the water.

Police Scotland confirmed that the bodies of two men were recovered from the loch. Their next of kin have been informed.

The aircraft was identified as a two-seater Perkoz glider operated from the Scottish Gliding Centre at nearby Portmoak Airfield.

Two HM Coastguard helicopters were deployed alongside police, firefighters and specialist rescue teams.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”

Air accident investigators deployed

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has launched an investigation into the fatal crash and sent investigators to the scene.

The Scottish Gliding Centre confirmed the aircraft had crashed during a local training flight.

In a statement, the centre said: “Our club is co-operating fully with these organisations.

“At the present time there is no indication as to the cause of the accident.”

The investigation is being conducted in conjunction with Police Scotland and the British Gliding Association.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one fire appliance and specialist resources were sent to assist emergency service partners.

Fire crews subsequently left the scene on Friday afternoon.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.