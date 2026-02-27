Watch Live
BEEF Two Men Locked Up After Good Samaritan Stabbed at Asda Express

Two thugs have been jailed after a heroic shopper was stabbed trying to stop a...

Published: 1:59 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 1:59 pm February 27, 2026

Two thugs have been jailed after a heroic shopper was stabbed trying to stop a shoplifting spree at an Asda Express petrol station in Launceston.

Blazing Beef Over £10 of Beers Sparks Violence

The drama unfolded late on 2 July 2024 at around 11:25pm. Casey Foster, 22, and Royston Morgan, 23, stormed into the store. Morgan grabbed a crate of 12 beers worth £10 and strutted out without paying.

An employee challenged them. A member of the public stepped in, spotting the theft. That’s when the trouble exploded.

Fists Fly, Blade Drawn: Innocent Man Stabbed

  • Foster and Morgan launched a brutal attack, landing punches on the bystander.
  • The employee tried to defend the good Samaritan but was smashed to the floor, suffering a nasty, bleeding ear wound.
  • Foster then whipped out a large blade, stabbing the brave citizen multiple times in the arm and head.

Despite the horrific assault, the victim managed to get home before rushing to Royal Cornwall Hospital. Thankfully, injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Justice Served: Jailing Delivers Closure

All actions were caught on CCTV. Foster and Morgan were arrested and brought before Truro Crown Court.

Foster pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and assault charges. Morgan admitted to theft and two assault counts.

On 26 February 2024, Foster was sentenced to 45 months behind bars. Morgan got 12 months, still serving a previous sentence.

Police say the case is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those standing up against crime.

