Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MASS HAUL Two Men Locked Up Over Massive Clydebank Cannabis Farm

  £300k Cannabis Crop Raided in Industrial Unit Police struck gold at 1.50am on Friday,...

Published: 12:04 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 3:08 pm February 13, 2026

 

£300k Cannabis Crop Raided in Industrial Unit

Police struck gold at 1.50am on Friday, 1 May 2020, when they busted a massive cannabis farm hidden inside an industrial unit on Glasgow Road, Clydebank. Officers uncovered a staggering 500 cannabis plants with a street value of around £300,000.

Two Men Jailed for Drug Production

Nerjan Ibro, 37, and Taulant Dragot, 35, were both caught red-handed and pleaded guilty at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 14 January 2026.

Justice came down hard on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, with Ibro handed 28 months behind bars and Dragot getting 30 months.

Police Send Strong Warning to Drug Dealers

“The conviction and sentencing of Ibro and Dragot underlines our commitment to tackling drugs in our communities,” said Detective Inspector Michael Lochrie.

“I hope this sends a clear message to anyone involved in the supply and distribution of illegal substances that taking drugs off our streets is a priority for Police Scotland.

“Information from the public is vital. I encourage anyone with concerns or details about drugs in their area to report it to us and we will fully investigate.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

SMASH AND GRAB Thieves Smash Vehicle Into Lindfield Co-op in Dead of Night

UK News

BREAKING

CHAOTIC SCENES Violent Brawl Forces Jet2 Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Brussel

UK News

EMERGENCY LANDING Engine Blows Apart Mid-Air on Lagos Flight

UK News

BROKE THE RULES Probation Officer Jailed for Secret Affair with Murderer at Britain’s Toughest Prison

UK News

REAPEAT OFFENDER Pervert Jailed 12 Days After Release for Exposing Himself on Train

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officer in Devon

UK News

FIRE RISK BMW Recalls 575,000 Cars Worldwide Over Fire Risk

UK News

SHOCKING ATTACK Teen Kian Moulton Named After Judge Lifts Reporting Ban

UK News

SUPERMARKET SINGLES Asda’s Red Basket Dating Hack: Find Love While You Shop

UK News

DISASTER AVERTED Porter Airlines Flight Skids Off Runway at Halifax

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OFFICERS SWOOP Teen Arrested After Knife Scuffle in Plumstead

UK News

Teen Arrested After Knife Scuffle in Plumstead

UK News

Woman Injured in Erith Road Crash

UK News

Woman Injured in Erith Road Crash

UK News
Peaceful Protest at Bell Hotel Site Sees Three Arrests Amid Heavy Police Presence

MIGRANT CRISIS Man Appears in Court Charged with Racially Aggravated Public Order Offences Following Epping Protest

UK News
Peaceful Protest at Bell Hotel Site Sees Three Arrests Amid Heavy Police Presence

Man Appears in Court Charged with Racially Aggravated Public Order Offences Following Epping Protest

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

AXE ATTACK Man Jailed for Racial Abuse and Axe Attack at Edinburgh Waverley Station

UK News

Man Jailed for Racial Abuse and Axe Attack at Edinburgh Waverley Station

UK News

POLICE PURSUIT Children Seriously Injured After High-Speed Crash in Sittingbourne

Breaking News, UK News

Children Seriously Injured After High-Speed Crash in Sittingbourne

Breaking News, UK News

BAN STANDS High Court Slams Government’s Terror Label on Palestine Action

UK News

High Court Slams Government’s Terror Label on Palestine Action

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live