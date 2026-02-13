£300k Cannabis Crop Raided in Industrial Unit
Police struck gold at 1.50am on Friday, 1 May 2020, when they busted a massive cannabis farm hidden inside an industrial unit on Glasgow Road, Clydebank. Officers uncovered a staggering 500 cannabis plants with a street value of around £300,000.
Two Men Jailed for Drug Production
Nerjan Ibro, 37, and Taulant Dragot, 35, were both caught red-handed and pleaded guilty at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 14 January 2026.
Justice came down hard on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, with Ibro handed 28 months behind bars and Dragot getting 30 months.
Police Send Strong Warning to Drug Dealers
“The conviction and sentencing of Ibro and Dragot underlines our commitment to tackling drugs in our communities,” said Detective Inspector Michael Lochrie.
“I hope this sends a clear message to anyone involved in the supply and distribution of illegal substances that taking drugs off our streets is a priority for Police Scotland.
“Information from the public is vital. I encourage anyone with concerns or details about drugs in their area to report it to us and we will fully investigate.”