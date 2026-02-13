£300k Cannabis Crop Raided in Industrial Unit

Police struck gold at 1.50am on Friday, 1 May 2020, when they busted a massive cannabis farm hidden inside an industrial unit on Glasgow Road, Clydebank. Officers uncovered a staggering 500 cannabis plants with a street value of around £300,000.

Two Men Jailed for Drug Production

Nerjan Ibro, 37, and Taulant Dragot, 35, were both caught red-handed and pleaded guilty at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 14 January 2026.

Justice came down hard on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, with Ibro handed 28 months behind bars and Dragot getting 30 months.

Police Send Strong Warning to Drug Dealers