Police sprung into action at 8.17pm on Friday after receiving a tip-off about a BMW linked to crime spotted in Bradford. Officers quickly located the vehicle and ordered it to stop – but the driver had other plans.

Dramatic Chase Ends in Foot Pursuit

The BMW ignored police commands and sped off, prompting a dangerous high-speed pursuit through the streets. The suspects bailed out on Seymour Street, abandoning the car after reckless driving.

Suspects Arrested, Police Car Damaged

Local enquiries led officers to two men, aged 23 and 27, who were arrested and taken into custody in connection with the incident. The police car sustained damage during the chase.

Enquiries are ongoing as cops piece together the full story.

