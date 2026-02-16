Two Men Nabbed and Jailed After Daring HMP Leyhill Prison Break

Two men who made a break for it from HMP Leyhill on New Year’s Day have been slammed with extra jail time. Daniel Washbourne, 40, and Aaron Thomas, 39, pleaded guilty to escaping lawful custody and were sentenced last week.

Fast Capture and Extra Time Behind Bars

Aaron Thomas was back behind bars a mere 48 hours after his escape. The court tacked on six extra months to his original stretch.

Daniel Washbourne was nabbed in Bristol on 7 January and received the same six-month jail boost.

Third Escapee Still in Hot Water

A third man linked to the breakout is still under investigation. He’s also connected to a robbery that went down on New Year’s Eve.

The jailbreak from South Gloucestershire’s prison has clearly backfired fast for those involved.