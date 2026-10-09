Two more men arrested over fatal shooting of father Billy Watson in Armadale

Two more men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a father in Armadale, bringing the total number of arrests in the murder investigation to six.

Billy Watson, 35, was found seriously injured inside a property on Harestanes Road, West Lothian, at around 11.50am on Saturday, September 12.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead.

Following a post-mortem examination, Police Scotland confirmed Mr Watson’s death was being treated as murder and said his injuries were consistent with him having been shot with a firearm.

Two further arrests

Police have now confirmed that men aged 34 and 44 have been arrested in connection with Mr Watson’s death.

Four other men have previously been arrested and charged in connection with the investigation.

Frank McCarthy, 57, from Bathgate, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on September 18.

Corrie McQueen, 29, and Martin Patterson, 44, both from Armadale, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on September 21.

Josh McBride, 20, later appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on September 23, where he made no plea and was remanded in custody pending further examination.

Court proceedings remain active.

Vehicle found on fire

Officers were also called to reports of a vehicle on fire in the nearby Netherhouses area at around the time of the shooting.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Police have maintained a significant presence in the area during the investigation, with forensic officers examining the property and surrounding locations.

Family appeal for information

Mr Watson’s family described him as a deeply loved father, son, brother, uncle and friend.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, they said:

“Billy was a deeply loved son, dad, brother, uncle and friend. We are all desperate to find out any information about this horrific incident.”

Police Scotland said enquiries remain ongoing following the latest arrests.

Anyone with information which could assist the murder investigation is urged to contact police.