Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FATAL SHOOTING ARRESTS Two more men arrested over fatal shooting of father Billy Watson in Armadale

Two more men arrested over fatal shooting of father Billy Watson in Armadale

Two more men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a father in Armadale, bringing the total number of arrests in the murder investigation to six.

Billy Watson, 35, was found seriously injured inside a property on Harestanes Road, West Lothian, at around 11.50am on Saturday, September 12.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead.

Following a post-mortem examination, Police Scotland confirmed Mr Watson’s death was being treated as murder and said his injuries were consistent with him having been shot with a firearm.

Two further arrests

Police have now confirmed that men aged 34 and 44 have been arrested in connection with Mr Watson’s death.

Four other men have previously been arrested and charged in connection with the investigation.

Frank McCarthy, 57, from Bathgate, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on September 18.

Corrie McQueen, 29, and Martin Patterson, 44, both from Armadale, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on September 21.

Josh McBride, 20, later appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on September 23, where he made no plea and was remanded in custody pending further examination.

Court proceedings remain active.

Vehicle found on fire

Officers were also called to reports of a vehicle on fire in the nearby Netherhouses area at around the time of the shooting.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Police have maintained a significant presence in the area during the investigation, with forensic officers examining the property and surrounding locations.

Family appeal for information

Mr Watson’s family described him as a deeply loved father, son, brother, uncle and friend.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, they said:

“Billy was a deeply loved son, dad, brother, uncle and friend. We are all desperate to find out any information about this horrific incident.”

Police Scotland said enquiries remain ongoing following the latest arrests.

Anyone with information which could assist the murder investigation is urged to contact police.

For Google News, I’d use “Two more men arrested over fatal shooting of father Billy Watson in Armadale.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police response under way in Swanley after reports of suspected shooting

SHOOTOUT Police response under way in Swanley after reports of suspected shooting

Breaking News
Snow possible on Scottish mountains but Met Office plays down widespread UK freeze

DEEP FREEZE Snow possible on Scottish mountains but Met Office plays down widespread UK freeze

UK News, Weather
Man arrested after three people injured in Borough Green stabbing

ARREST MADE Man arrested after three people injured in Borough Green stabbing

Crime, UK News
Two men arrested under National Security Act after breach at RAF Molesworth

SECURITY BREACH Two men arrested under National Security Act after breach at RAF Molesworth

Crime, UK News
Woman arrested after altercation on easyJet flight from Toulouse to Gatwick

FLIGHT BRAWL Woman arrested after altercation on easyJet flight from Toulouse to Gatwick

National News
Bradford man jailed after deliberately ramming police car in Huddersfield

RAMMED POLICE Bradford man jailed after deliberately ramming police car in Huddersfield

Court News, UK News
Man charged with murder after Raymond Hardinges dies following Southwark stabbing

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder after Raymond Hardinges dies following Southwark stabbing

Court News, Crime, UK News
Car thieves jailed after police tracked stolen Land Rover using wireless earphones

APPLE TRACKING Car thieves jailed after police tracked stolen Land Rover using wireless earphones

Court News, UK News
Man held for longer as Dartmouth murder investigation continues

MURDER PROBE UPDATE Man held for longer as Dartmouth murder investigation continues

Crime, UK News
Major rail disruption continues after person hit by train between Worthing and Hove

HIT BY A TRAIN Major rail disruption continues after person hit by train between Worthing and Hove

National News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police investigate alleged VHF threats against RNLI crews during Gosport migrant operation

Police investigate alleged VHF threats against RNLI crews during Gosport migrant operation

National News
Former Swindon Advertiser reporter given community order for assault on child

WALK OUT Former Swindon Advertiser reporter given community order for assault on child

Court News, UK News
Record-breaking El Niño strengthens ahead of December peak

COLD SPELL Record-breaking El Niño strengthens ahead of December peak

UK News, Weather
MORE FOR YOU
Primary school launches investigation after young boy leaves grounds in Welling

CHASED BY CAR Primary school launches investigation after young boy leaves grounds in Welling

UK News
Four bailed after 16-year-old girl suffers serious facial injuries in Bradford

REALSED ON BAIL Four bailed after 16-year-old girl suffers serious facial injuries in Bradford

UK News
Police release e-fit after indecent exposure in Sowerby Bridge

FLASHER PROBE Police release e-fit after indecent exposure in Sowerby Bridge

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Eight injured after passenger train collides with locomotive in Lviv

TRAIN CRASH HORROR Eight injured after passenger train collides with locomotive in Lviv

UK News
Family appeal for witnesses after 20-year-old Myley French dies in River Lea following police chase

FAMILY PLEA Family appeal for witnesses after 20-year-old Myley French dies in River Lea following police chase

UK News
Katie Price told social services Kieran Hayler had groomed teenage girl, court hears

TRIAL UPDATE Katie Price told social services Kieran Hayler had groomed teenage girl, court hears

Court News, UK News
Watch Live