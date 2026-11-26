Two people were taken to hospital after a car collided with a horse on the M25 near Swanley in the early hours of Wednesday.

Kent Police were called to the motorway near junction 3 at 12.47am on 25 November following reports of the collision.

Officers attended alongside two South East Coast Ambulance Service crews, who assessed and treated the two occupants of the car at the scene.

Police said both people were taken to a local hospital as a precaution. The ambulance service said its crews discharged the patients from their care after assessment and treatment.

M25 closed briefly following collision

The motorway was closed for a short period while emergency services dealt with the incident, reopening at 1.41am.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to the M25 near to junction 3 at about 12.47am on Wednesday 25 November following reports that a collision had occurred between a horse and a car.

“Officers attended, along with SECAMB. The 2 people in the car were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

“The road was closed for a short while and re-opened at 1.41am.”

Horse believed to have died in crash

It is understood the horse died following the collision. The circumstances of how the animal came to be on the motorway have not been confirmed.

No further details about the condition of the two people involved have been released.