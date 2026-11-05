Police have launched an investigation after two prisoners died at HMP Ranby in Nottinghamshire amid reports of a major medical emergency and fears that contaminated drugs may have entered the jail.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed that two men died at the Category C prison near Retford on Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

Nottinghamshire Police is working with the Prison Service to establish the circumstances surrounding both deaths.

The identities of the prisoners have not been released, and officials have not confirmed their causes of death.

Reports of contaminated drugs and prison lockdown

According to reporting by The Independent, prisoners were placed under lockdown following a series of medical emergencies at the jail.

Sources claimed staff had responded to multiple emergency calls over two days, with concerns raised about a potentially contaminated batch of Spice, a synthetic cannabinoid.

One source reported as many as 14 medical emergencies, although that figure has not been independently confirmed by the authorities.

The reports have prompted questions about whether drugs played a role in the deaths.

However, neither Nottinghamshire Police nor the Ministry of Justice has established a link between the fatalities and suspected contaminated substances.

Ambulance crews called to HMP Ranby

East Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that crews attended the prison on both Tuesday, 3 November, and Wednesday, 4 November.

A spokesperson said: “I can confirm that both yesterday and today, EMAS attended HMP Ranby.”

The service declined to provide further details because of the ongoing investigation.

Separate reports suggested several ambulances and an air ambulance attended the prison during the emergency response.

Nottinghamshire Police launch investigation

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, confirmed that detectives were investigating the deaths.

He said: “An investigation has been launched at HMP Ranby following the deaths of two prisoners on Wednesday.

“We are working closely with the prison service to establish the circumstances surrounding these deaths, and a thorough investigation is under way.

“The families of those involved are being supported, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Prisons and Probation Ombudsman to investigate deaths

The Ministry of Justice confirmed that the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman would investigate the deaths, in line with procedures for deaths in custody.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate, and we will respond to its findings in due course.”

The Prison Service said it would be inappropriate to comment further while the police investigation continued.

Previous inspection raised concerns over drugs at HMP Ranby

The deaths come after prison inspectors raised concerns about drug use and conditions at HMP Ranby.

During a full inspection in February 2025, HM Inspectorate of Prisons found that 23% of prisoners tested positive for drugs.

A quarter of inmates surveyed also reported developing a drug or alcohol habit while serving their sentence.

Inspectors raised additional concerns about the prison’s condition.

Those earlier findings provide background to the latest incident, but do not establish the circumstances or causes of the two deaths.

Investigation continues

HMP Ranby is a Category C training and resettlement prison for adult men near Retford.

Police and prison authorities are continuing enquiries into the deaths, with the families of both prisoners receiving support.

No arrests have been announced, and officials have not confirmed whether the deaths are connected.

Further information is expected as the police investigation and independent custody-death inquiries progress.