STAB ARREST Two Teens Stabbed in Mitcham Evening Attack

Police raced to Lindsey Close, Mitcham, on Thursday, 19 February at 6.38pm after reports of...

Published: 1:21 pm February 20, 2026
Updated: 1:21 pm February 20, 2026
Teen Stabbed to Death in Islington – Met Launch Murder Probe

Police raced to Lindsey Close, Mitcham, on Thursday, 19 February at 6.38pm after reports of a stabbing.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy with stab wounds. Paramedics treated him on the scene before rushing him to the hospital. His condition remains unknown.

Second Boy Injured Nearby

Just 27 minutes later, at 7.05pm, police got a second call reporting another injured boy on Radnor Close, close to the first incident.

A 15-year-old victim was found with stab wounds and believed to be linked to the same attack. He received treatment at the scene and was hospitalised. Thankfully, his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Two Men Arrested Over Attempted Murder

Police detained two suspects, aged 19 and 22, later that night. Both remain in custody, held on suspicion of attempted murder.

Help Police Crack the Case

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote CAD 6164/19Feb. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 55 111.

