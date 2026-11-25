Two-thirds of teenagers in England and Wales have seen online content promoting misogyny or violence against women and girls in the past year, a Youth Endowment Fund survey has found.

The poll of 9,988 young people aged 13 to 17 found 66% had encountered at least one of seven types of content targeting or degrading women and girls. The fund estimates this is equivalent to about 2.5 million teenagers.

What teenagers reported

Nearly half, 47%, had seen influencers discussing masculinity or women’s supposed inferiority. Forty-four per cent had encountered content described as threatening or humiliating towards women, while 33% had seen material showing or encouraging real-world violence. Thirty-two per cent had seen AI-generated sexual images of women or girls.

The survey found many teenagers ignored or challenged the material. Among those who had seen masculinity-focused influencer content, 70% said they scrolled past it, 18% blocked or reported it and 11% commented to disagree.

Survey does not prove cause

The fund also found an association between exposure to some content and self-reported abuse. For example, 19% of teenagers who had seen AI-generated sexual images said they had committed sexual assault or relationship abuse, compared with 5.2% of those who had not seen them.

The Youth Endowment Fund said the survey cannot establish that viewing the content causes abusive behaviour. It called on technology companies to improve safeguards and urged Ofcom to use its powers under the Online Safety Act.

The research was conducted by Savanta between May and July 2026 and represents teenagers in England and Wales, rather than the whole UK.