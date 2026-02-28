Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MURDER CHARGE Two Women Charged After Body Found in Helston Business Park

Police have charged two women following the discovery of a man’s body in a vehicle...

Published: 9:43 am February 28, 2026
Updated: 2:45 pm February 28, 2026

Police have charged two women following the discovery of a man’s body in a vehicle at Helston Business Park in December 2024. The grim find sparked a murder investigation that saw both suspects arrested on serious charges.

Body Discovered During Early Morning Welfare Check

Devon & Cornwall Police were called to Helston in the early hours of Wednesday, 18 December 2024, after concerns for a person’s welfare. Officers found the body of a man, aged in his 60s and from the Avon and Somerset region, inside a vehicle at the business park. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two Women Charged Over Preventing Lawful Burial

Dinah Manders, 88, of Weirfield Road, Exeter, and Rosemary Manders, 53, of Upton Lane, Ilminster, were arrested on suspicion of murder, wilful neglect of a person without mental capacity, and preventing a lawful burial. They have now been charged specifically with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

Both women will face no further action relating to murder and wilful neglect. They have been released on bail and are due to appear at Truro Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 26 March.

More news from Cornwall

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

The smart way to learn Blackjack without a casino

UK News

IN HOT WATER Drug Dealer Jailed After Caught with Loaded Gun and £36k Cash

UK News

TOUGH LUCK Hotel Noise Row Ends in Brutal 11-Year Jail Term

UK News

MAJOR VICTORY Drug Dealer Jailed After Breaking Cop’s Finger in Ipswich

UK News

ESCAPES PRISON Van Driver Jailed for Near Train Disaster at Level Crossing

UK News

Man Jailed for Brutal Morning Knife Attack at Bognor Regis Station

UK News

FORMER BOXING MANAGER Amir Khan’s Ex-Manager Jailed for Shocking Sex Crimes

UK News

TRAM HORROR Tram Derails in Milan: Pedestrian Killed, Dozens Hurt in Horror Crash

UK News

TRIO FOUND GUILTY Three Men Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder After Shocking Hanworth Park Stabbing

UK News

UNLAWFUAK KILLING Tragic Valentine’s Day Shooting: Lisa “Taken Too Soon” by Husband’s Violence

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HORRIFIC ABUSE Nico Barraclough Jailed for 11 Years Over Horrific Abuse of Teen Girl

UK News

Nico Barraclough Jailed for 11 Years Over Horrific Abuse of Teen Girl

UK News

ROAD RAGE Road Rage Horror in Crawley: 60-Year-Old Man Assaulted

National News

Road Rage Horror in Crawley: 60-Year-Old Man Assaulted

National News

LOCKDOWN Double Jail Term for Eastbourne’s Blitz of Brutal Robberies

National News

Double Jail Term for Eastbourne’s Blitz of Brutal Robberies

National News
MORE FOR YOU

BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 27-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Islington

UK News

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 27-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Islington

UK News

RACE ATTACK Couple Hit with Racist Assault Charges After Park Incident

UK News

Couple Hit with Racist Assault Charges After Park Incident

UK News

CHAT GPT Social Media Killer? Woman Charged in Two Motel Murders After Deadly Selfie Post

UK News

Social Media Killer? Woman Charged in Two Motel Murders After Deadly Selfie Post

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

TRAGIC END Police find body Found in Sevenoaks of Paul Benfield

Breaking News

Police find body Found in Sevenoaks of Paul Benfield

Breaking News

KNIFE ATTACK Armed police close road in Winchester following early-morning stabbing

UK News

Armed police close road in Winchester following early-morning stabbing

UK News

STRENGTH UNLEASHED US Launches Massive Airstrikes on Iran in ‘Operation Epic Fury’

UK News

US Launches Massive Airstrikes on Iran in ‘Operation Epic Fury’

UK News
Watch Live