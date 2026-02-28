Police have charged two women following the discovery of a man’s body in a vehicle at Helston Business Park in December 2024. The grim find sparked a murder investigation that saw both suspects arrested on serious charges.

Body Discovered During Early Morning Welfare Check

Devon & Cornwall Police were called to Helston in the early hours of Wednesday, 18 December 2024, after concerns for a person’s welfare. Officers found the body of a man, aged in his 60s and from the Avon and Somerset region, inside a vehicle at the business park. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two Women Charged Over Preventing Lawful Burial

Dinah Manders, 88, of Weirfield Road, Exeter, and Rosemary Manders, 53, of Upton Lane, Ilminster, were arrested on suspicion of murder, wilful neglect of a person without mental capacity, and preventing a lawful burial. They have now been charged specifically with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

Both women will face no further action relating to murder and wilful neglect. They have been released on bail and are due to appear at Truro Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 26 March.

