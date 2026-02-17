Watch Live
COMPUTER SAYS NO UK Picks Look Mum No Computer for Eurovision 2026

The UK’s act for the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest has been unveiled. Kent-based solo artist...

Published: 12:28 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 12:28 pm February 17, 2026

The UK’s act for the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest has been unveiled. Kent-based solo artist Look Mum No Computer will represent Britain in Vienna, Austria, where the 70th Eurovision showdown takes place next May.

Innovative Sound and Big Eurovision Dreams

Look Mum No Computer is no ordinary performer. Known for building wild, one-of-a-kind musical machines, he’s an experimental singer-songwriter, live electronics wiz, and composer. A confessed Eurovision superfan, he’s gained a loyal following by creating and documenting original music from scratch.

“An Absolute Honour” to Fly the UK Flag

“I find it completely bonkers to be jumping on this wonderful and wild journey,” he said. “I have always been a massive Eurovision fan and I love the magical joy it brings to millions of people every year, so getting to join that legacy and fly the flag for the UK is an absolute honour that I am taking very seriously.”

“I’ve spent a long time creating, writing and producing my own visions from scratch and documenting my process. I will be bringing every ounce of my creativity to my performances and I can’t wait for everyone to hear and see what we’ve created. I hope Eurovision is ready to get synthesised.”

