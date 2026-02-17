The UK’s act for the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest has been unveiled. Kent-based solo artist Look Mum No Computer will represent Britain in Vienna, Austria, where the 70th Eurovision showdown takes place next May.

Innovative Sound and Big Eurovision Dreams

Look Mum No Computer is no ordinary performer. Known for building wild, one-of-a-kind musical machines, he’s an experimental singer-songwriter, live electronics wiz, and composer. A confessed Eurovision superfan, he’s gained a loyal following by creating and documenting original music from scratch.

“An Absolute Honour” to Fly the UK Flag