Britain is experiencing more hot summer days and fewer winter frosts as climate change alters the seasons, new Met Office analysis suggests.

Across the UK, the average number of summer days reaching at least 25C has risen from around four between 1961 and 1990 to almost nine over the past decade.

The number of winter days with an air frost has fallen from roughly 38 to 28 over the same comparison periods.

Hot days becoming more frequent

The Met Office said days of 30C or above have become more common, particularly in southern England. Climate projections suggest the trend could continue as global temperatures rise.

Met Office science manager James Pope said the “summer window is widening” while the winter period is narrowing, with consequences for agriculture and other sectors.

Changes affect wildlife and farming

Wildlife experts warn warmer winters and earlier springs can disrupt breeding, migration and feeding patterns. Unseasonable conditions may affect hibernating species and create mismatches between insects and the birds that depend on them.

Forecasters stressed that colder weather and frosts will still occur, even as the longer-term averages change.