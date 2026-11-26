Snow could fall across parts of northern and central England on Friday morning as another spell of wet and windy weather moves across Britain.

Forecast maps for Friday, 27 November, have shown a risk of wintry precipitation from around 6am, with parts of the Midlands, Yorkshire and northern England among the areas highlighted.

The Met Office’s latest national outlook says rain will move in overnight, bringing wintry flurries and some ice to northern areas, while stronger winds affect the northwest.

Where could snow fall on Friday?

Earlier weather maps suggested a possibility of light snow around Nottingham, Leicester, Loughborough and Sheffield shortly after 6am, with a wintry mix potentially extending towards Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate and higher ground in Yorkshire as the morning progresses.

Parts of Cumbria, the Lake District and northern hills could also see snow or sleet as weather systems move east. These are forecast possibilities rather than confirmed snowfall, and conditions can vary significantly between town centres and surrounding higher ground.

The Met Office has emphasised the risk of hill snow as milder Atlantic air meets colder conditions over northern Britain. Widespread settling snow at lower levels has not been confirmed.

Rain, wind and ice forecast overnight

In its national forecast updated at 4pm on Thursday, 26 November, the Met Office said rain would sweep in overnight, with heavy accumulations in western areas and wintry flurries and some ice in the north.

Coastal gales were also possible in the northwest, while southeastern England was expected to remain largely cloudy and dry overnight.

For Friday, the forecaster expects rain and winds to ease, although considerable cloud may linger across much of Great Britain. Western areas could see sunny spells, with temperatures recovering in the south.

Will the cold weather last into the weekend?

The outlook for Saturday to Monday points to further unsettled weather. Saturday is expected to be wet and breezy for many areas, followed by a brighter period with showers on Sunday and further rain on Monday.

Conditions are expected to become milder later in the period, although further frost and occasional hill snow remain possible into early December.

Anyone travelling early on Friday should check the latest local forecast and any Met Office weather warnings before setting off, particularly on higher routes where wintry conditions may develop.