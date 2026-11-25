Ukraine says its forces struck five Russian military aircraft at Savasleyka air base, including three MiG-31 jets and two Su-34 fighter-bombers.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said the aircraft were put out of operation for a period of time. It described the damage assessment as preliminary. The claims have not been independently verified, and Russia had not commented at the time of the announcement.

Strike in Nizhny Novgorod region

The air base is in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, east of Moscow. Ukraine said the attack took place on 24 November and overnight into 25 November.

The Ukrainian statement did not say that the aircraft had been permanently destroyed. It also did not identify the variants of the MiG-31 involved.

Other reported targets

Ukraine’s General Staff also reported strikes on a radar and logistics sites in occupied Ukrainian territory. The Defence Ministry said Ukrainian forces had targeted two oil refineries in Russia’s Samara region.

Those claims, including the extent of any damage, have not been independently confirmed.