Police have issued an urgent appeal for information after a 72-year-old man was reported missing from the South Gyle area of Edinburgh, sparking “extreme concern” for his welfare.

Brian Johnstone was last seen at around 10.45am on Sunday, 15 February 2026, in the South Gyle district of the city. Officers say his disappearance is out of character and enquiries are ongoing to trace him as quickly as possible.

Mr Johnstone is described as being approximately 6ft tall and bald. Details of the clothing he was wearing when he was last seen are currently unknown.

Specialist search teams and officers have been carrying out enquiries in the local area, while partner agencies and volunteers have also shared appeals across social media in an effort to locate him.

Authorities are urging members of the public to remain vigilant and report any possible sightings immediately.

A spokesperson said:

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for Brian’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him, or who has any information about his whereabouts, to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1413 of 15 February. In an emergency, always dial 999.