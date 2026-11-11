Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ON GOING SEARCH Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 13-Year-Old Jamie-Leigh as Police Grow Concerned for Her Safety

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl from Bradford amid growing concerns for her safety.

Jamie-Leigh has been reported missing in West Yorkshire, with officers urging anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be to come forward.

She was last seen wearing a black bubble coat and white trainers and was carrying a grey tote bag.

West Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on Tuesday 10 November 2026, asking members of the public to help locate the teenager.

Description of Missing Bradford Girl

Jamie-Leigh is 13 years old and has been described in a missing-person appeal as having curly, reddish-brown hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a black bubble coat, white trainers and carrying a grey tote bag.

Police have not provided a confirmed location where she was last seen or disclosed the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Officers have expressed concern for her safety.

Police Appeal for Information About Jamie-Leigh

Anyone who believes they have seen Jamie-Leigh or has information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.

Members of the public are urged to pay particular attention to the clothing and bag described in the appeal.

Even information about a possible sighting could assist officers in establishing her whereabouts.

Anyone with information should call West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 1711 of 10 November 2026.

If Jamie-Leigh is seen in immediate danger, call 999.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating her safely.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

CLOSING RANKS David Walliams Dropped by Agent as BBC Removes Little Britain and Labour Suspends Membership Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

UK News

STORM IN A TEACUP Reform UK Councillors Face Criticism Over Opposition to Portsmouth Lifeboat Station Honour

UK News

DRUGS RAID Ten Arrested in Major Police Raids Targeting Suspected Drug Supply Network Across Devon

UK News

PENSIONER KILLED Man, 80, Killed in A303 Crash Near Chicklade After HGV Strikes Stationary Car

UK News

PERSON OF INTEREST £10,000 Reward Offered as Police Hunt Man Believed to Have Fled UK Following Peckham Murder

UK News

FIREBALL HORROR Man Rushed to Hospital With Burns After Emergency Incident Near Wetherspoons in Bexleyheath

UK News

UNMASKED David Walliams Named in Sexual Misconduct Allegations After High Court Injunction Bid Fails

UK News

TERROR PROBE Police Officer Killed and Bomb Disposal Expert Seriously Injured in Backpack Explosion in Spain

UK News

HAMMER ATTACK Controlling Killer Jailed for Life After Murdering Partner Gosia Wiktor With Hammer and Knife in Leeds

UK News

RISKY BEHAVIOUR Fire Engine Reportedly Blocked by Parked Cars in Northfleet as Resident Warns Lives Could Be Put at Risk

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MANHUNT CONTINUES Man Suffers Head Injuries in Trowbridge Stabbing as Police Hunt Third Suspect

UK News

CRACKGATE Apple iPhone Duo ‘Crackgate’ Screen Failures Linked to Suspected Faulty Hinge Parts as New Leak Emerges

UK News

RAY OF SUNSHINE Eleanor O’Dell, 33, Suffered Multiple Stab Wounds in Halloween Killing at Llandudno Home, Inquest Hears

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

CALL FOR ACTION Sofas Thrown From Tower Block Staircase in Haringey as Resident Warns Someone Could Be Killed

UK News

KITCHEN KNIFE KILLER Killer Dyed Hair Red and Shaved Beard to Evade Police After Fatal Kilburn Stabbing

UK News

MURDER TRIAL Chloe Watson Dransfield Murder Trial Begins at Leeds Crown Court as Third Defendant Named

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

FLIGHT STINKER 90 EasyJet Passengers Bound for Barcelona Board Wrong Flight to Berlin at Birmingham Airport

UK News

ARSON PROBE Four Fire Engines and Aerial Ladder Tackle Derelict Nottingham Pub Blaze as Tram Services Suspended

UK News

RAPE PROBE Police Appeal for Black Mercedes Footage After Woman Reports Rape at Oxford Recreation Ground

UK News
Watch Live