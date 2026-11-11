Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl from Bradford amid growing concerns for her safety.

Jamie-Leigh has been reported missing in West Yorkshire, with officers urging anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be to come forward.

She was last seen wearing a black bubble coat and white trainers and was carrying a grey tote bag.

West Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on Tuesday 10 November 2026, asking members of the public to help locate the teenager.

Description of Missing Bradford Girl

Jamie-Leigh is 13 years old and has been described in a missing-person appeal as having curly, reddish-brown hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a black bubble coat, white trainers and carrying a grey tote bag.

Police have not provided a confirmed location where she was last seen or disclosed the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Officers have expressed concern for her safety.

Police Appeal for Information About Jamie-Leigh

Anyone who believes they have seen Jamie-Leigh or has information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.

Members of the public are urged to pay particular attention to the clothing and bag described in the appeal.

Even information about a possible sighting could assist officers in establishing her whereabouts.

Anyone with information should call West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 1711 of 10 November 2026.

If Jamie-Leigh is seen in immediate danger, call 999.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating her safely.