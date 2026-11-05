Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in Warsash, Hampshire.

Lailah was last seen leaving her home address at approximately 12.48pm on Thursday, 5 November 2026.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is appealing for anyone who has seen the teenager or knows where she may be to contact officers immediately.

Police release description of missing teenager

Lailah is described as white, of slim build, with dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing distinctive clothing, which police hope will help members of the public recognise her.

Her clothing was described as:

A baggy grey hooded jumper

Red Hello Kitty pyjama bottoms

White slippers

Police have not confirmed where Lailah may have travelled after leaving her home or whether there have been any subsequent sightings.

Hampshire Police appeal for information

Officers are urging anyone who may have seen Lailah in Warsash or the surrounding area on Thursday afternoon to come forward.

Police are particularly interested in information that could help establish her movements after she left home at 12.48pm.

Anyone who has seen Lailah or has information about her current whereabouts should call 999, quoting police reference 44260542305.

The public is being asked to share the official appeal to help officers locate her.

Missing person investigation continues

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary published its missing-person appeal at 4.19pm on Thursday, 5 November.

No further details about the circumstances of Lailah’s disappearance have been released.

At the time of the latest confirmed police appeal, officers were still seeking information about her whereabouts.