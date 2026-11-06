Kent Police is appealing for help to find a 15-year-old girl who was last seen at Maidstone Bus Station and is believed to have boarded a bus towards Tunbridge Wells.

Maddie John was reported missing on Thursday, 5 November 2026, after she was last seen at approximately 1.10pm.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the teenager, particularly passengers travelling on buses between Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells, to come forward.

Maddie John last seen at Maidstone Bus Station

Maddie was last seen at around 1.10pm on Thursday at Maidstone Bus Station.

Police believe she boarded a bus travelling in the direction of Tunbridge Wells, although her intended destination has not been confirmed.

Officers are seeking information that could help establish where she travelled after leaving the bus station.

Anyone who was using the bus station or travelling towards Tunbridge Wells around that time is being asked to consider whether they saw her.

Police release description of missing teenager

Maddie is described as approximately 5ft 11in tall, with a slim build and black, curly hair, which she often wears in a ponytail.

She also has distinctive piercings in her lip, eyebrow and nose.

When last seen, she was believed to be wearing a dark blue hooded top, dark blue jogging bottoms and black-and-white Nike Jordan trainers.

Police hope the description will help members of the public recognise her.

Kent Police appeal for information

Officers are urging anyone who has seen Maddie or knows her current whereabouts to contact Kent Police.

Anyone with critical information should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 05-0774.

Those with other information that could assist the search can contact police through the live chat service on the Kent Police website or by calling 101.

Police are particularly interested in potential sightings in Maidstone, along the route towards Tunbridge Wells and in surrounding areas.

Search for Maddie continues

The circumstances surrounding Maddie’s disappearance have not been disclosed.

No further confirmed sightings or details about where she may have travelled have been provided in the original police appeal.

Anyone who believes they have seen Maddie is urged to contact officers rather than relying solely on social media posts.

The appeal remains subject to updates from Kent Police.