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DO NOT APPROACH Urgent Manhunt for Escaped Prisoner Anthony Lloyd, 38, After He Forces His Way Out of Lewisham Medical Facility

A major police manhunt has been launched after a 38-year-old prisoner escaped from a medical facility in Lewisham, with detectives warning that he poses a potential risk to himself and members of the public.

Anthony Lloyd was last seen at approximately 4.10pm on Friday 23 October 2026 after forcing his way out of the unit in south-east London.

He was spotted heading in the direction of Catford, prompting an urgent search by the Metropolitan Police.

Detectives believe Lloyd could now be anywhere in London or may have travelled to other parts of England.

Police have issued an urgent public appeal, warning anyone who sees him not to approach him and to call 999 immediately.

Prisoner Escapes From Medical Facility in Lewisham

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Lloyd absconded from a medical facility on Friday afternoon.

According to officers, he forced his way out of the unit shortly before being seen travelling towards Catford.

The precise location of the facility has not been disclosed, and police have not confirmed how Lloyd managed to escape.

The circumstances surrounding his detention and the offences for which he was in custody have not been made public in the latest appeal.

Specialist officers are carrying out enquiries to establish his whereabouts and return him to custody.

Police Warn Escaped Prisoner Poses Potential Risk

Detective Superintendent Melanie Pressley, who is leading the investigation, confirmed that officers were undertaking extensive enquiries.

She said:

“We are conducting various significant enquiries to find Lloyd and return him to custody.”

Police have expressed particular concern about the possible risk posed by the escape.

Detective Superintendent Pressley warned:

“We are concerned he poses a risk both to himself and the public, and would urge anyone who sees him to call 999 immediately. Do not approach him.”

Officers are asking members of the public to report any possible sightings without attempting to intervene.

Description of Anthony Lloyd

Police have released the following description of the escaped prisoner:

  • Name: Anthony Lloyd
  • Age: 38
  • Ethnicity: White
  • Height: Approximately 5ft 8ins
  • Build: Medium
  • Hair: Short, dark hair

When last seen, Lloyd was wearing a grey-blue T-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone who believes they have spotted someone matching the description should keep their distance and contact police.

Manhunt Extends Beyond London

Although Lloyd was last seen heading towards Catford, detectives believe he could have travelled beyond south-east London.

Police say he has connections to several parts of England, including Surrey, Sussex, Hampshire, Thames Valley, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Merseyside.

Officers are asking people in those areas, as well as across London, to remain alert.

Police have not confirmed that Lloyd has travelled to any of those locations since his escape.

Call 999 Immediately if You See Anthony Lloyd

Anyone who knows where Lloyd is or has information that could assist the search should contact police as a matter of urgency.

Call 999 and quote CAD4739/23Oct.

Detective Superintendent Pressley urged anyone with information, regardless of how insignificant it might appear, to contact investigators.

The Metropolitan Police has not announced that Lloyd has been located in its latest published appeal.

 

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