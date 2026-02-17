Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

URGENT RECALL Urgent Recall: ASDA’s Stretcherz Toys May Contain Asbestos

Shoppers beware! Stretcherz toys sold at ASDA are being urgently recalled. Tests found the sand-like...

Published: 10:52 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 10:52 pm February 17, 2026

Shoppers beware! Stretcherz toys sold at ASDA are being urgently recalled. Tests found the sand-like material inside some toys could contain dangerous trace levels of asbestos.

Health Risk Warning

Asbestos is a hazardous substance banned from consumer products. Although no injuries have been reported yet, the recall is a precaution to keep kids safe.

Affected Stretcherz Products

  • Stretch Squad AssortmentBarcode: 5050837662419Sold January 2024 – February 2026
  • Slammerz AssortmentBarcode: 5050835105345Sold January 2025 – February 2026

What To Do If You Have One

Stop using these toys immediately. Take them back to the ASDA store where you bought them for a full refund. Don’t take any risks with asbestos – get your money back today!

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

Grandad Who Hit Two Kids Could Be Driving Again in 2027

UK News

DO NOT APPROACH Fugitive Robber Daniel Boakye Flees Hospital Chase

UK News

HEAVY SENTANCE Cambridgeshire Drug Dealer Locked Up for Supplying Class A and B Drugs

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Greens Propose Scrapping Refugee Shelters for City-Wide Apartments

UK News, World News

SERIAL OFFENDER Predator Busted After Teen’s Brave School Confession

UK News

JEALOUS EX Jealous Ex Tries to Run Woman Over in Shocking Attack

UK News

LEGAL CHALLENGE Spain’s Migrant Regularisation Scheme Set to Double Beneficiaries

UK News

HORROR SMASH Shocking Head-On Smash Caught on Dashcam in Swindon Rush Hour Chaos

UK News

POLICE CRACKDOWN Bridgend Woman Jailed Over Cocaine Supply

UK News

BUSTED Swindon’s Cocaine Kingpins Busted and Jailed

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MIGRANT CRISIS Five nabbed in National Crime Agency crackdown on Vietnamese migrant smuggling gang

UK News

Five nabbed in National Crime Agency crackdown on Vietnamese migrant smuggling gang

UK News

Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool – IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool – IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

POLICE SPOT Merthyr Man Jailed After Wild Police Chase in Snowstorm

UK News

Merthyr Man Jailed After Wild Police Chase in Snowstorm

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Three Locked Up Over Horrific Cottingham Kidnap

UK News

Three Locked Up Over Horrific Cottingham Kidnap

UK News

FIND THEM Two Teen Boys Missing from Maidstone – Have You Seen Them?

UK News

Two Teen Boys Missing from Maidstone – Have You Seen Them?

UK News

LOCKED UP Man Locked Up for Supplying Cannabis in Fenland

UK News

Man Locked Up for Supplying Cannabis in Fenland

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MANHUNT CONTINUES Police Hunt Driver After Blue Skoda Blasts Through Leeds Causing Chaos

UK News

Police Hunt Driver After Blue Skoda Blasts Through Leeds Causing Chaos

UK News

POLICE APPEAL Armed Police Launch Dramatic Arrest in Bradford

UK News

Armed Police Launch Dramatic Arrest in Bradford

UK News

SNIFFED OUT Wheelie Bin Sting: Police Dog Sniffs Out Fleeing Suspect

UK News

Wheelie Bin Sting: Police Dog Sniffs Out Fleeing Suspect

UK News
Watch Live