Shoppers beware! Stretcherz toys sold at ASDA are being urgently recalled. Tests found the sand-like material inside some toys could contain dangerous trace levels of asbestos.

Health Risk Warning

Asbestos is a hazardous substance banned from consumer products. Although no injuries have been reported yet, the recall is a precaution to keep kids safe.

Affected Stretcherz Products

Stretch Squad Assortment Barcode: 5050837662419Sold January 2024 – February 2026

Barcode: 5050837662419Sold January 2024 – February 2026 Slammerz AssortmentBarcode: 5050835105345Sold January 2025 – February 2026

What To Do If You Have One

Stop using these toys immediately. Take them back to the ASDA store where you bought them for a full refund. Don’t take any risks with asbestos – get your money back today!