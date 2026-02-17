Shoppers beware! Stretcherz toys sold at ASDA are being urgently recalled. Tests found the sand-like material inside some toys could contain dangerous trace levels of asbestos.
Health Risk Warning
Asbestos is a hazardous substance banned from consumer products. Although no injuries have been reported yet, the recall is a precaution to keep kids safe.
Affected Stretcherz Products
- Stretch Squad AssortmentBarcode: 5050837662419Sold January 2024 – February 2026
- Slammerz AssortmentBarcode: 5050835105345Sold January 2025 – February 2026
What To Do If You Have One
Stop using these toys immediately. Take them back to the ASDA store where you bought them for a full refund. Don’t take any risks with asbestos – get your money back today!