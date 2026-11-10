A senior US Army soldier has been arrested in Gloucestershire on suspicion of espionage linked to Russia following a joint national security investigation involving British counter-terrorism police, the FBI and American military intelligence.

The 41-year-old serviceman was detained near Gloucester on Tuesday 10 November 2026, on suspicion of offences under the National Security Act 2023.

Counter Terrorism Policing confirmed that the allegations relate to Russia and involve suspected offences concerning protected information and assistance to a foreign intelligence service.

Officers are searching two locations in Gloucestershire as part of the investigation.

The soldier, who has not been publicly identified, remains in custody at a London police station while detectives continue their enquiries.

The arrest has prompted statements from senior British and American security officials, with FBI Director Kash Patel describing the espionage allegations as a matter of serious concern to the United States and its allies.

US Soldier Arrested Under National Security Act

The arrest was carried out by officers working under Counter Terrorism Policing London, with assistance from US law enforcement and military authorities.

The man was arrested on suspicion of offences under Sections 1 and 3 of the National Security Act 2023.

Section 1 concerns obtaining or disclosing protected information where the relevant foreign power conditions apply.

Section 3 relates to assisting a foreign intelligence service in activities connected with the United Kingdom.

Police have confirmed that Russia is the foreign country to which the allegations relate.

However, investigators have not disclosed what information may have been involved, whether any sensitive material was actually passed to another country or the circumstances that led to the soldier’s arrest.

The suspect has not been charged.

Police Search Two Gloucestershire Properties

Following the arrest, officers began searching two locations in Gloucestershire.

Counter-terrorism investigators are examining evidence as part of enquiries into the suspected national security offences.

Police have not disclosed the addresses being searched or confirmed whether any documents, electronic devices or other material have been seized.

The investigation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing London, working closely with US authorities, the FBI and US Army Counterintelligence Command.

British intelligence and defence security organisations are also involved in the wider cooperation.

The suspect continues to be held at a police station in London.

UK Counter-Terrorism Chief Warns of Serious Allegations

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, the Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said the arrest demonstrated the importance of cooperation between British and American security services.

“This significant arrest and investigation is a result of close collaboration between UK and US authorities. The allegations are serious and our investigation is very much ongoing.”

She praised the teams involved in the operation and said both countries remained committed to protecting national security.

“This activity demonstrates the strength of our UK and US law enforcement and national security partnerships, and I commend the work of all the teams involved.”

She added:

“We will work together to take robust action against those we suspect of any criminal activity that could undermine our national security.”

FBI Director Kash Patel Condemns Alleged Espionage

FBI Director Kash Patel described the arrest as an important development in efforts to tackle espionage and insider threats.

“This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies.”

He said the FBI would take action against anyone suspected of compromising American or allied security.

“While this investigation is continuing, I want to send a clear message – this FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners.”

Patel also highlighted what he said was an increase in FBI counterintelligence activity.

He stated that the agency had made 167 counterintelligence and espionage arrests over the previous 21 months, representing a reported 53% increase.

Those figures were provided by the FBI director and have not been independently verified.

Patel thanked UK Counter Terrorism Policing, MI5, UK Defence Counter Intelligence and US Army Counterintelligence Command for their work.

US Army General Raises Concerns Over Insider Threats

Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, commanding general of US Army Counterintelligence Command, said the investigation highlighted the risks posed by individuals who may have access to sensitive military information.

“This case demonstrates the strength of our partnerships and the resolve of the counterintelligence community.”

He thanked British and American investigators for their cooperation.

“The alleged conduct of a senior soldier, entrusted with sensitive information, is a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent.”

Stinchon encouraged military personnel and others who suspect potential security breaches to report their concerns through the appropriate counterintelligence channels.

Authorities have not disclosed the soldier’s military rank, unit, duties or level of access to classified information.

Arrest Not Linked to Other Counter-Terrorism Investigations

Counter Terrorism Policing has confirmed that the investigation is not linked to any other ongoing counter-terrorism cases.

That distinction comes amid heightened security concerns involving military installations in Gloucestershire, including RAF Fairford, which has previously been the focus of a separate investigation into suspected activity connected with Iran.

Police have not established any connection between the US soldier’s arrest and those earlier enquiries.

The current investigation specifically concerns allegations relating to Russia.

Soldier Remains in Custody as Espionage Investigation Continues

The 41-year-old man remains detained under the National Security Act 2023 while investigators continue examining the allegations.

Counter Terrorism Policing has not announced any charges or confirmed whether further arrests are anticipated.

The authorities have also not identified the nature of any information allegedly obtained or disclosed.

The allegations remain under investigation, and the arrested soldier has not been found guilty of any offence.